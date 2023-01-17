Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Ozark police arrest one after high-speed chase
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested after Ozark police say he lead officers on a high-speed chase on highway 231. OPD Chief Charles Ward says police attempted to pull over 55-year-old John Stanford on Montgomery Highway but Stanford refused to stop. A chase began and Stanford...
Two tractor-trailer trucks collide, killing one driver, Alabama troopers report
Two tractor-trailer trucks collided early Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Alabama killing one driver, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man. Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the...
Troy Messenger
TPD investigating Saturday night shooting
On Saturday, Jan. 21, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Troy Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and located two gunshot victims. One victim was transported from the scene to Dothan for further treatment with what...
WSFA
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - The identity of a Fort Rucker soldier arrested and charged with murder in connection with the January 10 death of another solider has been released. According to information from the Fort Rucker public affairs office, 21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. was placed into custody and will remain so by order of a military magistrate following a pretrial confinement hearing.
Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
wdhn.com
Saffold sentenced to hefty prison time
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Local controversial figure Kevin Saffold has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison by Houston County Judge John Steensland. Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman says Saffold’s prior felony convictions played a role in the hefty sentencing and the case held a minimum of 20 years.
