Bailey organizes MLK Day of Service for 14th year

Jeffrey John Morgan was born June 24, 1954, in Herington, Kansas. His parents were Lawrence V. and Marjorie M. (Lorson) Morgan. Jeff left this earthly life on Jan. 15, at Legacy Care Facility in Herington, Kansas, attaining the age of 68 years and 205 days. On July 4, 1954, Jeff was baptized in the name of the Triune God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church in Hope, Kansas. Jeff completed his instruction and was confirmed in his catholic faith on Oct. 23, 1966. Jeff grew to manhood in the community of Hope. He attended USD #481 Hope Schools graduating in 1972 with 23 members of his class. He then went to Hutchinson Community Junior College for two years and graduated in 1974. Except for those two years of schooling his whole life was lived on the family farm established in 1876. Growing crops, raising hogs, and backgrounding beef cattle to keep the family farm going was his passion. On Aug. 26, 1977, he was united in marriage to Lorna Marie Schlesener at St. Phillip’s Church in Hope with Fr. Chris Conklin officiating. To this union two sons were born, Jared Mason and Kevin Thomas Morgan. Through all his married life Jeff’s health required lots of surgeries, doctoring and medicines and he faced his suffering with courage and tried to work as long as he could. He held positions of importance on the Kansas Livestock Association, Central Kansas Free Fair, Ridge Township, and St. Phillip’s Parish Council boards. His Multiple Sclerosis permanently disabled him in 2005, and in 2007 he become totally bedfast. Survivors include his wife Lorna, sons, Jared (Tiffany) of St. Charles, Illinois, Kevin (Shaston Challans) of Hope, brothers Patrick (Arlene) of Wichita, Gregory (Barbara) of Ellsworth, 4 grandchildren, Kendall Belle, Jackson Peter, Kash Samson Morgan, and Jordan Mendez many nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kathleen Lagoski and husband Joe, and his infant brother Ross Martin Morgan. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church in Hope. Inurnment will follow at St. Phillip’s Catholic Cemetery in Hope. Parish Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday before service. The family suggests memorials be given to St. Phillip’s Catholic Cemetery, Hospice of Dickinson County or to the End of the Trail Quilt Guild. Memorials may be dropped off at the church or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.

HERINGTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO