Bailey organizes MLK Day of Service for 14th year

By Jayshaun Jones
 3 days ago

Jackie Bailey hosted her annual Day of Service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Abilene Senior Center Jan. 16. The day of service entails providing senior citizens with a free meal that will be delivered to them at their homes. The meal includes homemade vegetable beef soup, corn muffins, fruit and a cookie.

She said the event brings the community together, which helps illustrate the main message of Dr. King’s idea of unity in all societies.

