When it comes to healthy breakfasts that can promote weight loss, a smoothie is one fantastic option. With the right ingredients, it can offer a great amount of fiber, protein, and nutrients–all while serving up fantastic flavor. However, a smoothie is only as healthy as what you put into it, which means that adding the wrong ingredients could be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one thing health experts say you should think twice about adding if you’re trying to slim down: refined sugar.

37 MINUTES AGO