Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) According to a post on Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy’s Facebook page, McGowan Park has been cordoned off as a precaution due to a gas leak. The park is located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood. Kazy said in the post, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Lights in the community’: Victims identified after plane heading to Cuyahoga County crashes in New York

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two members of the Cleveland Jewish community died Thursday in a plane crash in New York. Pilot Ben Chafetz of Beachwood and his only passenger, Boruch Taub of Cleveland Heights, died after their small plane crashed in Westchester County, north of New York City, shortly after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
