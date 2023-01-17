Read full article on original website
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's Paradise
Ohio can often become overshadowed by its large cities and many people forget that some of the best and most delicious restaurants are hiding in the quieter regions of the state.
No. 1 St. Edward edges No. 3 Garfield Heights in OT, No. 23 Brush stuns No. 10 Cleveland Heights on Chris Brownlee’s 3 at the CMI
LYNDHURST, Ohio — As Brush players gathered themselves on the bench for the final 23 seconds of the Chet Mason Invitational, junior guard Chris Brownlee told his teammates and coach of his intentions, if one of them got him the basketball. “They’re not going to help on the 3,...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
Why is crowdfunding not being considered to help avert loss of Horseshoe Lake?
Sad, disturbed, and perplexed. I am, of course, very sad about the impending permanent loss of Horseshoe Lake and the wonderfully peaceful environment it has provided for decades. However, I am also disturbed by the implications for other nearby bodies of water. The type of Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District...
Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio
They are so good that Guy Fieri recommends them.
Terry Francona enters a second decade as Cleveland Guardians manager – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Now I’m going into my 11th year … “. Those words were spoken by Terry Francona at Saturday’s Guards Fest. A small media group was talking to the Guardians manager, and even Francona seemed a bit surprised when those words came from his mouth. He is the longest current tenured MLB manager with the same team.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
At Guardians Fest, Triston McKenzie and Myles Straw wonder aloud: Why don’t Cleveland fans hate the AL Central?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The man in the Chief Wahoo crewneck refuses to say their name. When New York’s baseball team – you know which one – travels to Cleveland, longtime Guardians fan Marty identifies them only by their pattern. “Anybody who plays against Pinstripes, I hope...
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
cleveland19.com
After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
cleveland19.com
Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) According to a post on Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy’s Facebook page, McGowan Park has been cordoned off as a precaution due to a gas leak. The park is located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood. Kazy said in the post, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and...
First Look: Hecks Beachwood, Opening in Early February
The opening marks a long-awaited return to the East Side for the 50-year-old burger restaurant
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
‘Lights in the community’: Victims identified after plane heading to Cuyahoga County crashes in New York
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two members of the Cleveland Jewish community died Thursday in a plane crash in New York. Pilot Ben Chafetz of Beachwood and his only passenger, Boruch Taub of Cleveland Heights, died after their small plane crashed in Westchester County, north of New York City, shortly after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio —Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow, but three Northern Ohio counties flipped from yellow to green classification for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map this week. Those counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were last designated green in early...
