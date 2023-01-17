Read full article on original website
Related
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Benzinga
Amazon Goes Aggressive In India, Starts Amazon Air For Shipping
Amazon.com Inc AMZN began air shipment services in India, despite the pandemic recovery-driven global online sales softening. Amazon looks to tap its cargo capacity in its partner Quikjet Cargo Airlines Pvt operated Boeing Co BA 737-800 aircraft to start shipping in Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi, and Mumbai, Bloomberg reports citing VP Akhil Saxena.
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Spotify To Downsize Employee Count To Fight Macro Headwinds
Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT eyed layoffs by this week, joining the downsizing wave of technology companies from Amazon.Com Inc AMZN to Meta Platforms Inc META. Spotify intends to cut about 6% of its employee base and incur €35 million to €45 million in related charges. In October, Spotify...
Comments / 0