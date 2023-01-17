ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazon Goes Aggressive In India, Starts Amazon Air For Shipping

Amazon.com Inc AMZN began air shipment services in India, despite the pandemic recovery-driven global online sales softening. Amazon looks to tap its cargo capacity in its partner Quikjet Cargo Airlines Pvt operated Boeing Co BA 737-800 aircraft to start shipping in Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi, and Mumbai, Bloomberg reports citing VP Akhil Saxena.
Spotify To Downsize Employee Count To Fight Macro Headwinds

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT eyed layoffs by this week, joining the downsizing wave of technology companies from Amazon.Com Inc AMZN to Meta Platforms Inc META. Spotify intends to cut about 6% of its employee base and incur €35 million to €45 million in related charges. In October, Spotify...

