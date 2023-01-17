ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Louisiana man was struck and killed while he was walking along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. Anthony J. Norris of Jeanerette, La., had been walking near the traffic lane while heavy fog was present at the time of the accident, according to Daphne Police Detective Sgt. Jason Vannoy.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired at area community center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WPMI

Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man dies in head-on semi collision in western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mobile, Alabama man has died after colliding head-on with a semi near Carroll, Iowa. James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, was approaching the intersection of Highway 141 and 330th Street when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by 34-year-old Derek Pittenger of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
MOBILE, AL

