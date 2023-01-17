Read full article on original website
Related
Mobile police vehicle hit while responding to crash: Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue
UPDATE 12:50 PM: A spokesman for ALEA sent us this update: We received the call around 1:17 am and have the time of the crash as 12:57 am. The crash is still under investigation. As of right now, we know MPD was in the area investigating another crash when an officer in his parked patrol […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating death after man came to precinct two with life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a death after a man came to the second precinct station with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Authorities said they responded to precinct two off of Highway 90 at approximately 7:02 p.m. Saturday night after an unknown vehicle had entered the parking lot.
WEAR
29-year-old Pensacola man in critical condition after crash on Blue Angel Parkway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 29-year-old Pensacola man is in critical condition after a crash on Blue Angel Parkway Thursday night. The crash happened on Blue Angel Parkway and Highway 98 at around 5:40 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old was traveling by motorcycle south on the right...
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
ECSO searching for missing, endangered juvenile last seen Jan. 18
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Jan. 18. ECSO said Donald Reco Butler, 14, was last seen on Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. ECSO said he may be in need of medical […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
1 dead, 6 injured in 4-car crash on Highway 90 in Santa Rosa Co.: Florida Highway Patrol
UPDATE (4:03 p.m.): The Florida Highway Patrol said six people were injured, not four. One was flown to the hospital to be treated for injuries. This story will be updated as WKRG learns more. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person died Wednesday following a four-vehicle crash on US […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Baldwin County
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Louisiana man was struck and killed while he was walking along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. Anthony J. Norris of Jeanerette, La., had been walking near the traffic lane while heavy fog was present at the time of the accident, according to Daphne Police Detective Sgt. Jason Vannoy.
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County. The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
WEAR
Pace woman in critical condition after head-on collision on U.S. Highway 90
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pace woman is in critical condition following a crash in Okaloosa County Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90, just east of Durbin Lane. Troopers say the 36-year-old woman from Pace was driving east on...
WALA-TV FOX10
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
WPMI
Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man dies in head-on semi collision in western Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mobile, Alabama man has died after colliding head-on with a semi near Carroll, Iowa. James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, was approaching the intersection of Highway 141 and 330th Street when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by 34-year-old Derek Pittenger of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest report reveals allegations against former Warrington Middle School dean
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Thirty-three-year-old Darreyel Laster is out on bond after being charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. The Escambia County School District confirmed Thursday that Laster resigned from his role as the dean at Warrington middle school. The arrest report says that it started with...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Pensacola PD looking for two individuals suspected of criminal mischief
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD said they are looking for two individuals that they believe were involved in several felony criminal mischiefs from Jan. 13 in the downtown area. The two suspects caused damage to several businesses and residents. Police are asking the public to contact Detective John Cramer...
Comments / 0