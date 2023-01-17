Read full article on original website
Skepta Reflects on His Unreleased "Little Demon" Collaboration With Frank Ocean
British grime legend, Skepta, has openly reflected on a collaborative song that he made with Frank Ocean back in 2018 entitled “Little Demon.”. Taking to his Instagram story on January 18 — a place where Skep often goes to vent — the Boy Better Know rapper spoke about the track he made with Ocean and the verse he provided. He explained how “fuc*in’ hard” it was, while also admitting that he couldn’t remember all of the lyrics.
Drake Unveils First Woman Artist Signed to OVO Sound, Singer Naomi Sharon
Drake has signed R&B singer Naomi Sharon to OVO Sound, making Sharon the first female artist he’s signed to the label. Drizzy announced the signing on Thursday night, referring to Sharon as his “dear friend.”. “I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time
What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
MAXIME’s New Collection Explores "The Beauty of Imperfection"
British brand MAXIME has just unveiled its latest collection, “Edition 5: The Beauty of Imperfection” — and you can see it IRL for the first time in Paris now. Throughout the UK there is a wide variety of streetwear brands — such as Cortiez, Clints, and PICANTE — that are flying the British flag to the fullest. However, on the other hand, there’s also a collection of contemporary labels that are doing things in their own way with nothing but understated class in mind — one brand doing this is MAXIME.
John Galliano's Maison Margiela Explores Punk Romance in Co-Ed Fall 2023 Show
John Galliano is a storyteller, a master of creating a narrative and presenting characters that define Maison Margiela throughout the ages. Naturally, this is exactly how the House’s Co-Ed Fall 2023 ready-to-wear runway show unfolded as it closed out Paris Fashion Week last night. Blending Haute Couture (which commences...
AIREI FW23 Marked the Brand's Heroic Paris Fashion Week Debut
Los Angeles-based label AIREI recently stepped onto Parisian grounds to debut its first collection officially programmed on the Paris Fashion Week schedule. Led by LVMH Prize semi-finalist Drew Curry, the brand aims to promote the human experience through a realistic lens and highlights all who go against normality. AIREI’s Fall/Winter...
NAHMIAS Throws It Back to the '90s With FW23 "California Poetry" Collection
Doni Nahmias brought Californian swagger to Paris Fashion Week, and as one of the closing shows of the season, the designer wanted to make an impact. Collaborating with the controversial rapper Kodak Black on more than half a dozen of the garments shown, the collection was designed as an ode to the ’90s and the influences of culture that surround this epochal era.
Jared Leto Will Star in Joachim Rønning-Directed ‘Tron 3’
Jared Leto will be starring in the third installment of Tron: Ares, an upcoming live-action film from Disney. The franchise began with the eponymous Tron film in 1982, followed by 2010’s Tron: Legacy. Tron: Ares was first announced in 2010 but encountered multiple roadblocks on the way to production....
Aphex Twin Could Be Performing at Field Day Festival 2023
As per NME, Aphex Twin could be returning to live action for the first time since 2019, after the musician launched a new cryptic website teasing a potential performance at the 2023 edition of Field Day festival in London. On January 19, a new website titled 190823.co.uk surfaced online —...
Ed Sheeran Raps His Heart Out in Remembrance of Jamal Edwards for 'SBTV'
British pop superstar, Ed Sheeran, has just released a new song that pays tribute to the late Jamal Edwards, the founder of the iconic and multifaceted UK music platform, SBTV. The record lies under SBTV‘s F64 umbrella — a freestyle platform that has been blessed with verses from the likes...
Bombay Sapphire® Celebrates Expression With Saw This, Made This Immersive Gallery at HBX
Bombay Sapphire® embodies the ethos of innovation and constant inspiration, as its rich, botanical flavor is informed by the beauty of nature. The brand is not only committed to practicing self-expression, but to sharing it with its audiences as well. Lighting the spark for a new generation of artists...
LOEWE Teases Forthcoming ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ Collection
Having released the Juergen Teller-shot Spirited Away collection last year, LOEWE reunites with Studio Ghibli for the pair’s third, and final, collaborative capsule. Drawing inspiration from Howl’s Moving Castle, the collection marks the ongoing relationship between the fashion house and the iconic Japanese animation studio. The first tease of the capsule appears to feature some of the movie’s most recognizable characters such as Kakashi no Kabu, Calcifer and Markl in his iconic disguise.
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
Facetasm Explores the Beauty of Color for FW23
Facetasm has just presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, and the Tokyo-based brand has experimented with color like never before. The collection starts with a selection of outwear designs, such as heavy-set jackets and cropped bombers. Mainly, the former comes coated in blacked-out hues, designed with various pockets, snap buttons, and dropped shoulders. For the latter, the collared jackets arrive with more militarian undertones. For example, tones of khaki are complemented with earthy leather detailing around the waist to create a contrast of colors that also complement one and another seamlessly.
WOOYOUNGMI Dissects Tailoring and Traditions for FW23
The eponymous House of Youngmi Woo, WOOYOUNGMI, has exercised traditions and tailoring with South Korean sensibilities for Fall/Winter 2023. Playing on proportions, the collection was obsessed with oversized belts, straps, and jewelry that took form on multiple looks, numbers that in contrast were fitted, effortless, and highly detailed. FW23 was...
Sacai FW23 Reimagines Outerwear Silhouettes With Expansive Hybridization Collection
Time and time again, Chitose Abe brings her hybridized vision to life with a reimagined collection of traditional pieces. This sacai Fall/Winter 2023 showcased during Paris Fashion Week was no different. This season saw Abe expand the hybridized combination to classic outerwear silhouettes. The collection features deconstructed and reconstructed puffer...
Instagram Now Has a Quiet Mode
Instagram has launched a new Quiet Mode to help users focus and encourage them to set boundaries with their social media usage. Once the feature is turned on, users will not receive notifications, and their activity status will signal that they are “in quiet mode.” The app will send an auto-reply to users who attempt to contact you via the app. Additionally, users can customize their Quiet Mode hours to align with their schedule, and once the feature is turned off, Instagram will share a quick review of missed notifications. The company notes that it will prompt teens to turn on the feature if it notices that they have spent an excessive amount of time scrolling through their feed at night.
adidas Presents Its Stan Smith Recon in "Core White"
Has just presented a brand-new iteration of its Stan Smith silhouette. Over the years, adidas has unveiled various editions of the Stan Smith in a selection of different styles. The low-top tennis shoe has also been available in nearly every color imaginable and additional approaches to the model have notably included high-end iterations that have continued to grow and evolve over time.
Y-3 Combines Surprise Technical Elements With Understated Class for FW23
Y-3 has just presented its brand-new installment for Fall/Winter 2023 and it’s a collection packed with surprise technical elements and subtle sports influences. Starting with a selection of footwear, the stand-out comes in the form of the new adidas sample shoe. Featuring a curved silhouette, the sneaker takes inspiration from the adidas Originals Superstar on the upper, with its customary Three Stripe branding on the lateral side complemented by a raised and chunky sole unit — similar to the recently-dropped Y-3 x adidas Hicho sneaker from last year.
