Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
Related
ETOnline.com
Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex Corey Feldman, Talks First Date After 25 Years Apart
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman are reliving their past together. The exes had a touching reunion on The Drew Barrymore Show this week after 25 years apart, and they gushed about one another and growing up together. "I'm so happy to see you. I can't even tell you," Barrymore tells...
ETOnline.com
Riley Keough Is A Mom, Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial
Lisa Marie Presley was a grandmother before her death. During a public memorial service for the singer on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, confirmed that he and the 33-year-old actress are parents to a little girl. In place of his wife, Ben took the...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley Is Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, ET can confirm. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden.
ETOnline.com
Austin Butler and His Sister Ashley Attend Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial at Graceland
Austin Butler and his sister, Ashley Butler, are paying their respects to Lisa Marie Presley. Austin -- whose portrayal of Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley in the biopic, Elvis, earned him a Golden Globe -- was one of many famous faces at the 54-year-old's public memorial service at Graceland on Sunday.
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'
You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial at Graceland: Sarah Ferguson, Billy Corgan and More Stars in Attendance
Austin Butler, Alanis Morissette and Sarah Ferguson were among the celebrities at Lisa Marie Presley's public memorial service on Sunday morning at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Former mayor of Memphis, AC Wharton, took the podium to reflect on the woman who was "all Memphis," and the only child of Elvis...
ETOnline.com
Priscilla Presley Emotionally Remembers Daughter Lisa Marie at Graceland Memorial
Priscilla Presley remembered her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, during her memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday. Priscilla, 77, spoke to the masses who congregated to pay their respects to her and Elvis Presely's daughter, who died on Jan. 12. She was 54. The grieving mother took the...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Pens Letter to Her Mother, Read During Emotional Memorial Service
Remembering her mom with love. Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, penned a heartfelt eulogy in her mother's honor. Riley was among the hundreds of Lisa Marie's friends and family who gathered Sunday morning at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee for the service, which paid tribute to the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
ETOnline.com
Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death
Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
ETOnline.com
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome Baby Girl: See the Sweet Pic
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope have added a new member to their family! On Friday, the married couple took to Instagram to announce that their daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, was born on Jan. 16. The baby girl is the first for the couple together. Lawrence shares Charleston, 16, and Liberty,...
ETOnline.com
Sarah Ferguson Reads Poem to Dedicated to Lisa Marie's Children at Graceland Memorial Service
Lisa Marie Presley's life and legacy was honored on Sunday morning at an emotional memorial service held at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Among the many celebrities and famous figures who spoke during the livestreamed event was Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, a longtime friend of Lisa Marie. During her heartfelt...
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance With a Kiss
Pete Davidson appears to be making things official with Chase Sui Wonders! On Thursday, the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were spotted kissing each other as they spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood. In the pic, which was taken from behind, Davidson kisses Wonders as they ride down an escalator...
Where Is the Oscars Buzz for ‘Nope’ and Jordan Peele?
Jordan Peele’s dazzling summer blockbuster Nope has fallen almost completely out of all Oscars talk, a dark horse (no pun intended) in the race for Best Picture—and every other category, for that matter. How come?Not only should Nope be nominated in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, the larger-than-life monster movie should be near the front of each of these races. It’s a shame that when the Academy announces the nominees on Tuesday morning, Nope will most likely only earn nods in technical categories (though those are deserved just as much). Sure, there’s a chance the...
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Hold Hands During New York City Date Night
Selena Gomez didn't keep her hands to herself while out with Chainsmokers', Drew Taggart, on Saturday night. The 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star and the "Paris" singer were spotted holding hands as they left dinner at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho. For her outing with the musician,...
ETOnline.com
Aubrey Plaza's 'SNL' Monologue Includes Cameos From 'Parks & Rec' Co-Star Amy Poehler and President Biden!
A long time coming! After serving as an NBC page at 30 Rock, working for a year behind the scenes , and auditioning to be a cast member -- all nearly two decades ago -- Aubrey Plaza finally got a chance to host Saturday Night Live. The White Lotus star...
ETOnline.com
Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Husband Tyler Stanaland Four Months After Split
Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tyler Stanaland, four months after the pair announced their separation. According to court documents obtained by ET, the 36-year-old Pitch Perfect star signed her paperwork for the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. Per the filing, the two have a prenuptial agreement, which Snow cited in regard to spousal support and separate property.
ETOnline.com
Priscilla Presley Delivers Emotional Tribute to Lisa Marie During Memorial Service
Priscilla Presley remembered her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, during her memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday. Priscilla, 77, spoke to the masses who congregated to pay their respects to her and Elvis Presely's daughter, who died on Jan. 12. She was 54. The grieving mother took the...
ETOnline.com
Why Lady Gaga Has Recently Been 'Laying Low'
Lady Gaga has been laying low and is 'focused' on her work ahead of her upcoming role in Joker: Folie à Deux. A source tells ET, "Gaga has been laying low because she is so focused on her work. She's completely immersed in the Joker sequel and a lot of her energy is going toward that. She is totally in the zone and wants to kill it."
ETOnline.com
Emma Roberts and Cody John's Relationship Is Serious, They're in a 'Great Place,' Source Says
Emma Roberts and Cody John are going strong! A source tells ET that the 31-year-old actress "is in a great place with Cody and they are really enjoying their relationship," adding that "things are serious" between the pair. Roberts and John were first linked in August, when the actor shared...
ETOnline.com
Atlantis the Royal: Beyoncé and Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals
Celebs make it to the grand reveal of Atlantis The Royal Dubai on Jan. 21, 2023. From Letitia Wright to Halle Bailey, tons of celebrities made it to the red carpet before Beyoncé put on an impressive performance.
Comments / 0