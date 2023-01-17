Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Sylvia Roberts
Sylvia Roberts, age 54, of Coshocton, passed away on January 11, 2023 at her home. She was born on May 26, 1968 to the late Mary (Poland) and Larry Eugene Wiggins Sr. in Coshocton, Ohio. Sylvia was a stay-at-home mother, taking care of her family. She loved to do art and crafts and wood working. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. She was a loving and caring woman and would do anything for anyone.
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Accident reported on Second Street
On Jan. 18, 2023 at approximately 12:07 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to a possible accident with injury in the 700 block of South Second Street in the city of Coshocton. Upon arrival of emergency personnel, it was determined that Justina N. Luce, 26...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Coshocton Foundation awards grants
The distribution committee of the Coshocton Foundation had their first meeting of fiscal year 2023 recently and reviewed 24 grant applications totaling $1,267,624. The committee awarded six grants totaling $15,525 to various community organizations. Several applications were referred back to the requestors for more information. The grants awarded include:. $5,135...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
CCYL now accepting applications
Coshocton County Youth Leadership (CCYL), a Leadership Coshocton County and Coshocton Foundation program, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 program year. Coshocton County Youth Leadership develops leadership skills in participants, increasing self-confidence and presents an opportunity to interact with community leaders as well as youth from area high schools. Through this experience CCYL participants gain leadership skills while exploring Coshocton County’s resources, challenges and opportunities.
Comments / 0