Sylvia Roberts, age 54, of Coshocton, passed away on January 11, 2023 at her home. She was born on May 26, 1968 to the late Mary (Poland) and Larry Eugene Wiggins Sr. in Coshocton, Ohio. Sylvia was a stay-at-home mother, taking care of her family. She loved to do art and crafts and wood working. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. She was a loving and caring woman and would do anything for anyone.

COSHOCTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO