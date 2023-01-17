Read full article on original website
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service
Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
Possible severe storms in forecast … again
HUNTSVILLE — It’s another day in North Alabama and another day to be weather aware. According to the Huntsville office of the National Weather Service, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move west to east across the area tonight. The line will enter northwest Alabama around 9...
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 9 thru January 12, 2023
Tammy Sue Northrup, age 57 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to. Yesenia Guadalupe Ruiz Herreta, age 27 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for. Roy Oliver Everidge, age 61 of Lascassas, TN, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and. Resisting Arrest at 8:24 pm.
Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner
VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt.
Armed robbery investigation underway at Regions Bank in Madison
Captain Lamar Anderson with the Madison Police Department confirmed with News 19 the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks.
Two sent to hospital after accident near Pulaski Pike
Huntsville Emergency Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) says two people were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a wreck on Stringfield Road.
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville
The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
Hazel Green family found dead in Alabama, Tennessee homes in apparent murder-suicide
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a family of four who were found dead in two separate locations: A home on Chelle Mill Lane in Hazel Green, and an address in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The sheriff's office said deputies were called to do a welfare check about...
Fatal Accident Sunday in DeKalb County
A call came in at approximately 12:30 Sunday morning (January 15th) to Fort Payne Police Dispatch that an accident had occurred on I-59 near Lebanon Road. Francisco Felipe Juan, age 23 of Fort Payne, driving a 2012 Infiniti G37 struck a cable barrier then struck Sybil L Duncan, age 43 of Etowah, TN, driving a 2022 KIA Rio.
Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett
Memorial service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.
Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 19• theft of property-2nd degree; Radio Shack; miscellaneous; $1,696• theft by deception-3rd degree; person; cash; $1,000• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $661 Arrests Jan. 19Bradley, Jamie M.; 26• public intoxication Henderson, Shelia A.; 55• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Moore, Tammy R.; 36• FTA- theft by deception-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation Golden, David G.; 47• FTA- driving while license suspended• FTA- insurance violation Leonard, Ashley S.; 34• theft of property-2nd degree Fanning, Nathan D.; 38• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- disorderly conduct• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences
Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
Former FBI investigator talks about the investigation process of the Madison County shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While investigators in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office continue collecting evidence to identify more suspects from the shootout at a Madison County strip mall, a former investigator weighs in on the process. The shooting took place on Jan. 8. Deputies said the shooting took place...
Suspects steal catalytic converter from woman's car in Madison County church parking lot
A Meridianville woman has become the latest victim of a catalytic converter theft. Two suspects were seen on camera committing the brazen act in broad daylight while she was inside her church. Kathy Barron was upset that this took place, and now, as she moves to replace her catalytic converter,...
Man arrested on drug charges after brief chase in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Rainbow City man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Maleek Rashad Davis was charged with one count of Drug Trafficking (methamphetamine) and one count of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately...
Two students facing ‘disciplinary action’ after allegedly bringing guns to school
Huntsville City School officials said two students were removed from the separate schools on Wednesday after bringing firearms onto campus.
