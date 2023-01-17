ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

256today.com

Possible severe storms in forecast … again

HUNTSVILLE — It’s another day in North Alabama and another day to be weather aware. According to the Huntsville office of the National Weather Service, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move west to east across the area tonight. The line will enter northwest Alabama around 9...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner

VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt. 
VINEMONT, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville

The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Fatal Accident Sunday in DeKalb County

A call came in at approximately 12:30 Sunday morning (January 15th) to Fort Payne Police Dispatch that an accident had occurred on I-59 near Lebanon Road. Francisco Felipe Juan, age 23 of Fort Payne, driving a 2012 Infiniti G37 struck a cable barrier then struck Sybil L Duncan, age 43 of Etowah, TN, driving a 2022 KIA Rio.
FORT PAYNE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett

Memorial service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 19• theft of property-2nd degree; Radio Shack; miscellaneous; $1,696• theft by deception-3rd degree; person; cash; $1,000• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $661 Arrests Jan. 19Bradley, Jamie M.; 26• public intoxication Henderson, Shelia A.; 55• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Moore, Tammy R.; 36• FTA- theft by deception-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation Golden, David G.; 47• FTA- driving while license suspended• FTA- insurance violation Leonard, Ashley S.; 34• theft of property-2nd degree Fanning, Nathan D.; 38• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- disorderly conduct• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences

Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
DECATUR, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man arrested on drug charges after brief chase in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Rainbow City man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Maleek Rashad Davis was charged with one count of Drug Trafficking (methamphetamine) and one count of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
AL.com

After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers

Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
GADSDEN, AL

