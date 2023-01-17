ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett (torn Achilles) expects to be ready for 2023 season

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbUgI_0kHgL0Ow00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished their disappointing 2022 season with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night’s wild-card playoff game, and once again, the absence of their top pass rusher was painfully evident.

All-Pro outside linebacker Shaq Barrett suffered a torn Achilles earlier in the season, and missed the rest of the year on injured reserve.

Barrett met with the media Tuesday morning, giving a positive update on his recovery, and making it clear that he expects to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season (via Fox Sports’ Greg Auman).

With Barrett out of the lineup for the entire second half of the season, Tampa Bay’s leader in the sack department was nose tackle Vita Vea with 6.5 sacks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stefon Diggs wore a wool sheath over his head before Bengals-Bills and NFL fans had Batman jokes

If the Buffalo Bills are to advance to their second AFC title game in three years, they’ll have to lean on their best players to deliver outstanding performances. For example, Josh Allen will have to limit his propensity for turnovers. And his top target, Stefon Diggs, will have to run amok through the Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns LB doesn't think Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is an every-down player

The Cleveland Browns traded up for linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to select him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. And thus far, he has lived up to the billing of where he was selected. Now with Jim Schwartz taking over as defensive coordinator, there is reason to believe he has room for continued improvement. One former Browns’ linebacker, D’Qwell Jackson, thinks he should only be playing on passing downs though.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 free agents Dolphins shouldn't re-sign this offseason

The Miami Dolphins were eliminated from the NFL’s postseason tournament after losing to the Buffalo Bills on wild-card weekend. Now, they’ll have an opportunity to get an early start on their offseason plans. While there have already been changes made to their coaching staff, general manager Chris Grier...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening

When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The ref in Jaguars-Chiefs had a hilarious hot-mic moment and NFL fans loved it

NFL playoff games are serious business where there is always a lot on the line and they are where legacies can be born in an instant. But that doesn’t mean everything that happens in these games have to be the most serious things in the world. Often, something funny can happen that makes everyone laugh and reminds us we’re really just watching adults play games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What is the Steelers No. 1 NFL draft need?

Heading into the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a surprisingly short list of significant offseason roster needs. This young team came together in the second half of the season and several positions showed enough improvement that it changes up the dynamic of that all-important first-round pick. If we’ve seen anything...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Early Steelers big board

As the NFL season winds down, we turn out attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason including the 2023 NFL draft. Before the draft season gets into full swing, here is our early Steelers big board for the Steelers top draft needs. These top fives are based on the most realistic options that will be on the board for the Steelers so no Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter but we understand they are the best at edge rusher and defensive tackle respectively.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Jones' fall back to earth should tell the Giants all they need to know

If you want to know how coaches feel about their quarterbacks, you can listen to what they say, but it makes more sense to watch what they do. In the case of the New York Giants, there was a play in their 38-7 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Saturday’s divisional-round game that may have been the final statement from head coach Brian Daboll regarding quarterback Daniel Jones. With 13:21 left in the fourth quarter, the Giants had fourth-and-6 from their own 42-yard line. Daboll was already down 28-7, so if there was a play in his quiver here that could have extended the game, he certainly would have used it.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy