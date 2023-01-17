ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Gilbert friends hope ‘slick’ pitch sticks for deal on ‘Shark Tank’

PHOENIX – A pair of East Valley entrepreneurs will be featured in an upcoming episode of the reality TV show “Shark Tank.”. Friends Aaron Gonzales and Tony Gonzales of Gilbert-based Slick Barrier will pitch their nontraditional pest control creation on the Jan. 27 broadcast of the business competition series.
GILBERT, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral

One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa PD asking for help solving murder of man in Goodwill parking lot

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is asking for help involving the murder of a man in a business parking lot. Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mesa police officers were called to the parking lot of a Goodwill near University and Gilbert Road for a person down and not breathing.
MESA, AZ
12 News

'It wasn’t a stroke, you did have a seizure, and it’s a brain tumor': Long-time Chandler kindergarten teacher is in the fight of her life

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An East Valley community is rallying around a long-time teacher after her life took a 180-degree turn overnight. Kim Shuck has spent her entire career, nearly 20 years, inspiring hundreds of elementary students. And now she has had to do something she never thought she’d do at this stage of her life - step away from teaching for a moment.
CHANDLER, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Pinal County boy found safe

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Pinal County boy has been found safe, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Taiwan Weary, 12, was reported missing early Tuesday, Jan. 17. A family member called authorities when they woke up and couldn’t find him in...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
CHANDLER, AZ
YAHOO!

Mesa mom accused of biting, strangling, hitting daughter during argument

A Mesa mom was arrested after her daughter alleged to police that her mom strangled her and hit her during an argument about household chores. Sara Magdaleno, 40, had gotten into an argument with her 17-year-old daughter over household chores on Sunday at their Mesa home, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court document.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Missing Gilbert woman who was subject of Silver Alert found dead

PHOENIX — A missing 33-year-old Gilbert woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert was found dead, authorities said Sunday. The Gilbert Police Department said there were no signs of foul play in the disappearance or death of Brieann Gaylord. Gaylord, who had several health-related conditions, had last...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Mother arrested after toddler gets into her meth in Queen Creek, police say

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler was rushed to the hospital, and a woman is behind bars after the child got into her drugs in Queen Creek on Sunday, court documents say. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home where Miranda Taylor Reidhead lives with her boyfriend and his stepfather. Police said the boyfriend was asleep when Reidhead woke him and said the 18-month-old child was unconscious. He started screaming, and the stepfather ran into the room and started doing CPR while calling 911.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
YAHOO!

Incarcerated man dies after being found unresponsive at Florence prison

An incarcerated man being held at the Arizona State Penitentiary Eyman Complex in Florence died Tuesday after being found unresponsive. George Morando, 46, died at Florence Hospital in Florence after being found unresponsive in his cell with a cloth sheet tied around his neck, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
FLORENCE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy