Read full article on original website
Related
Phoenix New Times
Dine on Dim Sum this Lunar New Year at a Classic Chinese Restaurant in Metro Phoenix
One of the largest and oldest traditional holidays in China is the Lunar New Year, which this year starts on January 22. The first day of the celebration varies from year to year, depending on when the moon lines up with the sun and the Earth. After that, the festivities go on for 15 days.
Child Crisis Arizona targets 2024 for opening of new Mesa campus
Come 2024, Child Crisis Arizona looks to be in a new building serving Valley children and families in need.
KTAR.com
Gilbert friends hope ‘slick’ pitch sticks for deal on ‘Shark Tank’
PHOENIX – A pair of East Valley entrepreneurs will be featured in an upcoming episode of the reality TV show “Shark Tank.”. Friends Aaron Gonzales and Tony Gonzales of Gilbert-based Slick Barrier will pitch their nontraditional pest control creation on the Jan. 27 broadcast of the business competition series.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral
One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
knau.org
Winter Storm Warning still in effect as heavy snowfall continues across northern Arizona
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for much of northern and central Arizona until late Tuesday night. This includes portions of the Kaibab Plateau, Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County. The National Weather Service says at least two feet of snow...
ABC 15 News
Mesa PD asking for help solving murder of man in Goodwill parking lot
MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is asking for help involving the murder of a man in a business parking lot. Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mesa police officers were called to the parking lot of a Goodwill near University and Gilbert Road for a person down and not breathing.
'It wasn’t a stroke, you did have a seizure, and it’s a brain tumor': Long-time Chandler kindergarten teacher is in the fight of her life
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An East Valley community is rallying around a long-time teacher after her life took a 180-degree turn overnight. Kim Shuck has spent her entire career, nearly 20 years, inspiring hundreds of elementary students. And now she has had to do something she never thought she’d do at this stage of her life - step away from teaching for a moment.
KOLD-TV
Missing Pinal County boy found safe
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Pinal County boy has been found safe, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Taiwan Weary, 12, was reported missing early Tuesday, Jan. 17. A family member called authorities when they woke up and couldn’t find him in...
Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old woman last seen in Chandler
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for 20-year-old Felicity Garcia from Chandler. Garcia was last seen by her mother near Dobson Road and Galveston Street Saturday around 3 p.m., authorities said. She left home on foot while wearing a Michael Myers t-shirt and black pants. She possibly...
AZFamily
Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
YAHOO!
Mesa mom accused of biting, strangling, hitting daughter during argument
A Mesa mom was arrested after her daughter alleged to police that her mom strangled her and hit her during an argument about household chores. Sara Magdaleno, 40, had gotten into an argument with her 17-year-old daughter over household chores on Sunday at their Mesa home, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court document.
KTAR.com
Missing Gilbert woman who was subject of Silver Alert found dead
PHOENIX — A missing 33-year-old Gilbert woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert was found dead, authorities said Sunday. The Gilbert Police Department said there were no signs of foul play in the disappearance or death of Brieann Gaylord. Gaylord, who had several health-related conditions, had last...
AZFamily
Mother arrested after toddler gets into her meth in Queen Creek, police say
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A toddler was rushed to the hospital, and a woman is behind bars after the child got into her drugs in Queen Creek on Sunday, court documents say. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home where Miranda Taylor Reidhead lives with her boyfriend and his stepfather. Police said the boyfriend was asleep when Reidhead woke him and said the 18-month-old child was unconscious. He started screaming, and the stepfather ran into the room and started doing CPR while calling 911.
KOLD-TV
Authorities identify Arizona woman who died after jumping out of moving vehicle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities have identified the woman who died after jumping out of a moving vehicle last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Kandra Randall, 36, was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving near San Manuel High on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
YAHOO!
Incarcerated man dies after being found unresponsive at Florence prison
An incarcerated man being held at the Arizona State Penitentiary Eyman Complex in Florence died Tuesday after being found unresponsive. George Morando, 46, died at Florence Hospital in Florence after being found unresponsive in his cell with a cloth sheet tied around his neck, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
Comments / 0