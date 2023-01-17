Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
KMOV
Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
FOX2now.com
You Paid For It: Protecting vulnerable communities during pandemic and beyond
Dr. Kendra Holmes, president and CEO of Affinia Healthcare, says there’s been a big jump in mental health cases and increased anxiety and drug overdoses as a result of the problems brought on by COVID. You Paid For It: Protecting vulnerable communities …. Dr. Kendra Holmes, president and CEO...
FOX2now.com
Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77
Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77. Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. You Paid For It: Protecting vulnerable communities...
FOX2now.com
With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors opt to pay for a little peace of mind
St. Louis police are investigating car break-ins at entertainment venues over the weekend. At Enterprise Center on Sunday, some people said they were taking extra measures because of the recent break-ins before heading to the Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock show. With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors …
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The beauty of a life transformed
Transforming someone’s look, like a makeover, can be an incredible thing. However, a transformed life is truly beautiful. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The beauty of …. Transforming someone’s look, like a makeover, can be an incredible thing. However, a transformed life is truly beautiful. MetroLink service changes...
Save A Lot downsizes St. Louis staff, closing two distribution centers
Save A Lot, a discount grocer headquartered in St. Ann, has downsized its St. Louis staff and plans to close two distribution centers in the upcoming months.
Inflation and influencers drive St. Louis thrift store demand
Thrift store outlets are seeing an increase in demand. Lines form at the Downtown St. Louis Goodwill Outlet several times a day. There is a unique blend of economics and influencers bringing customers to the stores.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
Today in St. Louis' Michelle Li reacts to mass shooting after California Lunar New Year celebration
ST. LOUIS — Ten people were killed in a mass shooting near Los Angeles Saturday night. Ten others were injured. The shooting happened at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year celebration. Police were searching for a suspect, and did not share a description of the person...
FOX2now.com
Friends, supporters rally after fatal fire at Bob Kramer's Marionettes
The building that housed Bob Kramer's Marionettes was destroyed on Friday night. One person was killed and another was hospitalized. The victims’ friends in the West Pine Laclede neighborhood are rallying to help. Friends, supporters rally after fatal fire at Bob …. The building that housed Bob Kramer's Marionettes...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Missouri
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
FOX2now.com
Freshen Up Finds Help With 2023 Skin Care Goals
ST. LOUIS — Most people do not have time for a 10-step process in the morning to get that glowy look. But what we do have are goals, and we need a person to help us set some skincare benchmarks to reach them. How about using SPF every day? Christen Michel shows how we can make small changes and still reach a great skin goal this year!
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
Watch St. Louis Cardinal Adam Wainwright Become a Country Singer
If you're a St. Louis Cardinal fan, you've seen Adam Wainwright take the mound in St. Louis numerous times during his long career. However, you've likely never seen him quite like this. He took the state recently not as a pitcher, but as Adam Wainwright the country singer (and he's not bad at all).
From Candy to Vibrators, the St. Louis Candyman Sells It All
The world now stans the Candyman's van shop after he went viral on Twitter this week
St. Louis Standards: The Pastrami at Carl’s Deli Is Legendary
Customers come for the meats and stay for the magic
MoDOT looking for new talent at the Job News USA Fair
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking for new talent at the Job News USA Fair on Thursday, January 26. The MoDOT St. Louis District has opening for construction interns, engineers, traffic technicians, and more. Job News brings employers and job hunters into the same room, so positions get filled and candidates become colleagues quickly. Dozens of employers will be at the fair.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Legends That We'll Talk About Forever [PHOTOS]
Some St. Louis legends are born. Some St. Louis legends are made. But all of these St. Louis legends have at least one thing in common: We'd totally take a selfie with them if we ran into them at Schnucks. Many of the people in this wide-ranging collection are still...
St. Louis American
Opal Jones named a Titan 100
Opal M. Jones, president & CEO at DOORWAYS, has been named a 2023 St. Louis Titan 100. With an established career as an inspiring visionary and leader in dynamic environments, Jones became the second president and chief executive officer of DOORWAYS in 2012. As the key executive, she oversees a $15 million organization budget that includes five housing programs, a licensed 24-hour residential care facility, multiple properties, and a staff of nearly 100 people. DOORWAYS serves over 3,000 people a year affected by HIV, homelessness, and poverty through services that assist clients in building the environments that support a life with the opportunity for independence and advancement—such as housing, health, income, education, and community (the social determinants of health).
FOX2now.com
St. Louis County says battle over land is about pot money
A political battle is brewing over the City of Manchester’s efforts to expand its boundaries. That’s because two marijuana dispensaries happen to be in the footprint of what Manchester wants to take over. St. Louis County says battle over land is about pot …. A political battle is...
