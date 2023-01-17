Read full article on original website
Related
Mind behind one of Tennessee’s deadliest mass killings analyzed in court
Testimony on Thursday gave us a look into the mind of the man behind one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland in 2019.
Tennessee murder fugitive captured in Louisiana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder in Jackson, Tennessee, was captured in Louisiana by the U.S. Marshals last week. On October 31, 2022, Jackson police officers responded to a call at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive, where a man was found lying at the bottom of the stairwell with a gunshot wound, […]
fox17.com
Sheriff: Human bones found by Tennessee hunter had been there for a year
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Williamson County had been there for at least a year, investigators said Friday. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road in November when they stumbled upon a human skull. Investigators arrived and found more bones at the site.
Two Tennessee officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its longtime top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system.
WHNT-TV
Victims Identified After Apparent Murder Suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities. A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
First inmate captured after five escaped from Missouri jail
One of five Missouri jail inmates who escaped this week through the building’s ventilation and plumbing system has been recaptured, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said Friday. Michael Wilkins was arrested in Poplar Bluff, which is around 70 miles south of the Farmington detention center they escaped...
WKRN
'Unknown substance' sends prison staff members to hospital
Several staff members at a Clifton prison run by CoreCivic were taken to the hospital after being exposed to an "unknown substance" Thursday morning. ‘Unknown substance’ sends prison staff members to …. Several staff members at a Clifton prison run by CoreCivic were taken to the hospital after being...
Alabama woman’s death leads police to Tennessee house and sound of husband killing her 2 sons, himself
The investigation of the death of a Hazel Green woman led Tennessee police to a house where officers heard gunshots that killed her husband and two sons in an apparent murder-suicide. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducting a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane at about 11:15 p.m....
FBI Offering $25,000 Reward for Information to Help ID Suspect in Tennessee Arson
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for the arson at a Tennessee reproductive health clinic. The Crime. According to a press release from the FBI issued on January 19, 2023, a person or persons who have...
fox17.com
Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
TDOC death row inmate James Dellinger dies before execution date
A Tennessee death row inmate, James Dellinger, died Monday at Nashville’s Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
WATE
What is Tennessee's DUI Child Support Law?
A new Tennessee law requires drunk drivers who kill a parent to pay child support. Legal analyst Greg Issacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss what the new law includes and the possible impacts. What is Tennessee’s DUI Child Support Law?. A new Tennessee law requires drunk drivers who kill...
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
Alabama mom, dad, two young sons dead in possible murder-suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, when her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
Stockard on the Stump: Pending bill could invoke death penalty for fentanyl homicide
Tennessee might be struggling with its execution protocol, but state Rep. Mike Sparks is ready to put more heads on the chopping block. The Smyrna Republican is preparing to sponsor legislation that could make fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” and lead to the death penalty for dealers who cause someone’s death. “What I really […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Pending bill could invoke death penalty for fentanyl homicide appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DOJ: 3 people from East TN indicted in 'large-scale' heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy
ABINGDON, Va. — A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted a total of seven people as part of a large heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. Three of those people were from East Tennessee. The indictment said they planned to bring drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee....
Augusta Free Press
Multi-state heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy In Virginia, Tennessee broken up
A large-scale heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that brought drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee for redistribution has been broken up, and seven individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Abingdon. The four-count indictment was unsealed today following multiple arrests. Charged in the conspiracy...
fox17.com
Lawmaker wants personal marijuana possession to be a $25 fine instead of criminal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for personal marijuana possession to be subject to a civil fine instead of criminal charges. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB309 which seeks to amend state law on marijuana possession. The bill defines personal marijuana possession as one ounce or less...
Deadly snakes being trafficked across Georgia could breed into native species, officials worry
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials in Georgia and Florida have uncovered a black market trafficking ring specializing in highly venomous snakes. After a year-long, undercover operation, the Ga. Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found nearly 200 snakes, many of which are listed among the ten deadliest species in the world.
Comments / 0