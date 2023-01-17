ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WREG

Tennessee murder fugitive captured in Louisiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder in Jackson, Tennessee, was captured in Louisiana by the U.S. Marshals last week. On October 31, 2022, Jackson police officers responded to a call at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive, where a man was found lying at the bottom of the stairwell with a gunshot wound, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

Sheriff: Human bones found by Tennessee hunter had been there for a year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found by a hunter in a wooded area of Williamson County had been there for at least a year, investigators said Friday. A hunter was tracking deer in the woods along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road in November when they stumbled upon a human skull. Investigators arrived and found more bones at the site.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Victims Identified After Apparent Murder Suicide

A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
NBC News

First inmate captured after five escaped from Missouri jail

One of five Missouri jail inmates who escaped this week through the building’s ventilation and plumbing system has been recaptured, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said Friday. Michael Wilkins was arrested in Poplar Bluff, which is around 70 miles south of the Farmington detention center they escaped...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
WKRN

'Unknown substance' sends prison staff members to hospital

Several staff members at a Clifton prison run by CoreCivic were taken to the hospital after being exposed to an "unknown substance" Thursday morning. ‘Unknown substance’ sends prison staff members to …. Several staff members at a Clifton prison run by CoreCivic were taken to the hospital after being...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WATE

What is Tennessee's DUI Child Support Law?

A new Tennessee law requires drunk drivers who kill a parent to pay child support. Legal analyst Greg Issacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss what the new law includes and the possible impacts. What is Tennessee’s DUI Child Support Law?. A new Tennessee law requires drunk drivers who kill...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Pending bill could invoke death penalty for fentanyl homicide

Tennessee might be struggling with its execution protocol, but state Rep. Mike Sparks is ready to put more heads on the chopping block. The Smyrna Republican is preparing to sponsor legislation that could make fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” and lead to the death penalty for dealers who cause someone’s death. “What I really […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Pending bill could invoke death penalty for fentanyl homicide appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Augusta Free Press

Multi-state heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy In Virginia, Tennessee broken up

A large-scale heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that brought drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee for redistribution has been broken up, and seven individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Abingdon. The four-count indictment was unsealed today following multiple arrests. Charged in the conspiracy...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deadly snakes being trafficked across Georgia could breed into native species, officials worry

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials in Georgia and Florida have uncovered a black market trafficking ring specializing in highly venomous snakes. After a year-long, undercover operation, the Ga. Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found nearly 200 snakes, many of which are listed among the ten deadliest species in the world.
GEORGIA STATE

