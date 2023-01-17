Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hottytoddy.com
UM English Professor Named Humanities Council Teacher of the Year
A University of Mississippi English instructor described by colleagues as a “shining example” among educators has been selected as the 2023 Mississippi Humanities Council Teacher of the Year. She will deliver a special lecture as part of her honor. Beth Spencer, senior lecturer in English, said she is...
hottytoddy.com
The Pantry in Oxford Thanks the Community for the Support Over Holidays
The hearts of all of us who give our time to the Pantry of Oxford are filled with gratitude for the. wonderful holiday response to the needs of their neighbors. This Thanksgiving and Christmas, in spite of freezing temperatures and rainy weather, inflation and. increased expenses, Oxford and Lafayette folks...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Rifle on the Road for the Final Time Against Akron
Ole Miss rifle stay on the road for another top-10 matchup against No. 10 Akron on January 21, starting at 8 a.m. The Rebels are coming off a win over No. 9 Navy for their third top-10 victory. The Rebels try to extend a two-match win streak and improve on...
hottytoddy.com
Poison Control Calls Climb for Kids Accidentally Eating Edibles
The Mississippi Poison Control Center is experiencing a concerning increase in calls regarding children who have found and eaten marijuana-laced candies and chocolates at home, making them sick enough for a trip to the emergency room. And with the establishment of marijuana dispensaries expected around the state this year, the...
hottytoddy.com
Taylor Gregory Named Ole Miss Volleyball Associate Head Coach
Guiding the Rebels into a new era, Ole Miss volleyball head coach Bre Henry announced the addition of Taylor Gregory as the Rebels’ associate head coach Friday. With success as a player at the collegiate and international level to go along with five years of NCAA coaching experience, Gregory brings a strong knowledge of the game and championship culture to Oxford and Ole Miss volleyball.
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
UPDATE 1/18, 2 p.m.: Harvest Church posted the following statement to Facebook: “As the latest report, Kennon has been extubated and is breathing on his own. Prayers right now are for pain management and for no infections to develop. We are grateful that reports on his spine and brain are clear, and we ask you […]
hottytoddy.com
Rebels Unable to Overcome Auburn, Falling 77-76 in Overtime
Despite a fourth quarter comeback to force overtime, Ole Miss was unable to pull off the win at Auburn, ultimately falling 77-76 on Sunday night in its first SEC road loss. The Rebels now move to 22-25 all-time in overtime games. Despite a season-high night from Angel Baker, it was...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Drops Road Game At No. 25 Arkansas 69-57
Following a tight opening half, the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks used an early second-half run to defeat the Ole Miss men’s basketball team 69-57 on Saturday in Bud Walton Arena. The Rebels (9-10, 1-6 SEC) were first on the board following a score down low from Jayveous McKinnis. Ole...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Indoor Yard Sale This Saturday
One of Oxford’s popular wintertime events, the Oxford Indoor Yard Sale, returns this Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center. Admission is $2 for adults; children age 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is held rain or shine.
hottytoddy.com
Bid for Oxford Conference Center Interior Renovation Project Approved
The Oxford Conference Center will be getting spruced up this spring. The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday from a contractor for the interior renovation project. Two bids were submitted. The lowest bid was $795,00 from J.P. Corp General Contractors. The second bid from JE Stevens Construction Group was for $815,000.
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
hottytoddy.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Local Man
A Lafayette County man faces felony charges after struggling with deputies during a traffic stop. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, a plain clothes deputy made a traffic stop on a subject driving a Gold Wing motorcycle for a traffic violation inside the city limits of Oxford.
wcbi.com
Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
Comments / 0