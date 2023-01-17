ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Funds earmarked to help Virginians facing eviction

Virginia is earmarking nearly three million dollars to help keep residents in their homes. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development said in a Friday release that the money is allocated for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program, and will be spread among seven eviction prevention services across the commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Winter Weather Advisory Until 4 pm Sunday

Areas of sleet and freezing rain expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

“I want to give back!” says lottery winner from Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Blacksburg Uber Driver just became the lucky winner of $100,000 from the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini became one of seven winners on Jan. 1. Houssini says he enjoys helping people in their everyday lives and tells lottery officials he hopes to use […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police need your help solving a fatal hit-and-run, with a Tuesday morning news conference (streamed atop this story). Police are looking for the person who hit and killed Aaron Collins in September. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022 on Route...
VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Official: Several inmates overdose at West Virginia jail on Sunday

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At least seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail are suspected to have overdosed Sunday night, officials said. The inmates – five women and two men – are suspected to have overdosed on what is believed to be fentanyl, according to West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow

Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTAP

An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mount Airy News

Gettin’ ready for the big snow?

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

