Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
WBTM
Governor Youngkin Stops Plans for Plant That Would Have Brought 2,500 Jobs to the Southside
Governor Glenn Youngkin has said no to a plant coming to the southside that would have brought 2,500 jobs to the region. Youngkin reportedly said no to the Ford Motor Company battery plant coming to the Southside Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill because of concerns over Chinese influence. His decision...
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
wsvaonline.com
Funds earmarked to help Virginians facing eviction
Virginia is earmarking nearly three million dollars to help keep residents in their homes. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development said in a Friday release that the money is allocated for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program, and will be spread among seven eviction prevention services across the commonwealth.
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
NRVNews
Winter Weather Advisory Until 4 pm Sunday
Areas of sleet and freezing rain expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM...
Virginia woman killed in fiery Dinwiddie crash
The crash caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect to the left, which then led to her car crashing into trees on the side of the road. The car then caught on fire.
“I want to give back!” says lottery winner from Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Blacksburg Uber Driver just became the lucky winner of $100,000 from the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini became one of seven winners on Jan. 1. Houssini says he enjoys helping people in their everyday lives and tells lottery officials he hopes to use […]
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police need your help solving a fatal hit-and-run, with a Tuesday morning news conference (streamed atop this story). Police are looking for the person who hit and killed Aaron Collins in September. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022 on Route...
wchstv.com
Official: Several inmates overdose at West Virginia jail on Sunday
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At least seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail are suspected to have overdosed Sunday night, officials said. The inmates – five women and two men – are suspected to have overdosed on what is believed to be fentanyl, according to West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 2 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. Two people have died and at least 10 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow
Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
WTAP
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
Mount Airy News
Gettin’ ready for the big snow?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive North Carolina round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
