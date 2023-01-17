Read full article on original website
Lady Warrior Basketball Start Conference At Home
The Lady Warriors begin Conference play Friday night at Warrior Gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 pm. Worland is 2-8 this season with wins over Wind River 57-46 and the number 2 ranked Wyoming 2A team Rocky Mountain 36-31. The Lady Warrior losses were to a top-ranked St. Thomas More...
Conference Opens For Warrior Basketball
The Warriors are 7-3 as they begin Conference play this weekend at home. After losing 3 of their first 4 games the Warriors have now won 6 straight including a Big Horn Classic Championship, a tournament that saw the Warriors beat their opponents by an average of 26 points. Friday...
