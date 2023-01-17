Some Locations of the Knox County Public Library and Imagination Library Hosting Story Time Celebrations in Honor of Dolly Parton’s Birthday

Read full article on original website
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel Recaps His First Seven Months on the Job
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel recapped his first seven months on the job Thursday. Paul Noel was announced as the new chief at the end of April 2022. He is a 25-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department and replaced former-Chief Eve Thomas. In a press briefing, Noel recapped...
A Domestic Incident Leads to the Shooting Death of a Talbott Woman
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Talbott. Deputies were called to Ingram Road after a man called 911 saying he had shot his wife Wednesday night. 52 year-old Kenneth Belcher was found inside pickup in the rear parking lot of a school on E....
Highlights/Photos/Postgame/Stats/Story: Lady Vols Win Big Over Gators, 74-56
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee used a 26-16 third-quarter burst to pull away and claim a 74-56 victory over Florida in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night to remain undefeated in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball play. The Lady Vols won their eighth straight game and opened 7-0 in SEC play...
Hoops Preview: Lady Vols at Missouri
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Having hosted its own “We Back Pat” game on Thursday evening in Knoxville, RV/RV Tennessee (15-6, 7-0 SEC) will travel to Columbia to face off at 2:02 p.m. CT (3:02 p.m. ET) on Sunday vs. Missouri (14-5, 3-3 SEC) in the Tigers’ home event during the SEC’s 12th celebration of “We Back Pat” Week.
Highlights/Postgame/Photos/Stats/Story: James’ 22, Zeigler’s double-double lead Vols to win at LSU, 77-56
BATON ROUGE, La. – A season-high 22 points from Josiah-Jordan James and a second-career double-double from Zakai Zeigler spearheaded No. 9 Tennessee’s blowout road win Saturday, as the Vols cruised by LSU, 77-56. After leading by 17 points at halftime, Tennessee never led by fewer than 15 in the second half and built its lead to as many 27.
