Knox County, TN

Some Locations of the Knox County Public Library and Imagination Library Hosting Story Time Celebrations in Honor of Dolly Parton’s Birthday

 5 days ago
wivk.com

A Domestic Incident Leads to the Shooting Death of a Talbott Woman

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Talbott. Deputies were called to Ingram Road after a man called 911 saying he had shot his wife Wednesday night. 52 year-old Kenneth Belcher was found inside pickup in the rear parking lot of a school on E....
TALBOTT, TN
wivk.com

Hoops Preview: Lady Vols at Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Having hosted its own “We Back Pat” game on Thursday evening in Knoxville, RV/RV Tennessee (15-6, 7-0 SEC) will travel to Columbia to face off at 2:02 p.m. CT (3:02 p.m. ET) on Sunday vs. Missouri (14-5, 3-3 SEC) in the Tigers’ home event during the SEC’s 12th celebration of “We Back Pat” Week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Highlights/Postgame/Photos/Stats/Story: James’ 22, Zeigler’s double-double lead Vols to win at LSU, 77-56

BATON ROUGE, La. – A season-high 22 points from Josiah-Jordan James and a second-career double-double from Zakai Zeigler spearheaded No. 9 Tennessee’s blowout road win Saturday, as the Vols cruised by LSU, 77-56. After leading by 17 points at halftime, Tennessee never led by fewer than 15 in the second half and built its lead to as many 27.
KNOXVILLE, TN

