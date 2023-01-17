Some Locations of the Knox County Public Library and Imagination Library Hosting Story Time Celebrations in Honor of Dolly Parton’s Birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. – A season-high 22 points from Josiah-Jordan James and a second-career double-double from Zakai Zeigler spearheaded No. 9 Tennessee’s blowout road win Saturday, as the Vols cruised by LSU, 77-56. After leading by 17 points at halftime, Tennessee never led by fewer than 15 in the second half and built its lead to as many 27.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO