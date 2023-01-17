Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is seeking Montanans to participate in the Mathematics Standards Review Task Force. The Montana Board of Public Education approved the opening of the decade-old Math Content Standards, housed in ARM 10.53.501 et seq., for review. The purpose of the standards review process is to assure that Montana public schools are setting high academic standards for all children of our great state. The goal is to serve our Montana students and educators with the best-possible mathematics standards to guide instruction and prepare our students for their lives beyond the classroom.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO