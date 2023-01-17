Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature
Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair
Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Maylinn Smith speaks before the legislative redistricting committee on January 20, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A select committee passed recommendations for changes to a proposed legislative district map on Friday following a hearing where Republicans grilled redistricting chair Maylinn Smith. Montana Districting...
Fairfield Sun Times
Largest tax cut proposal in Montana history is moving forward
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday to highlight elements of his Budget for Montana Families, which would provide Montanans with $1 billion in property and income tax relief, the largest tax cut in the state's history. Seven legislators voted to move forward with the Gianforte's proposal on Wednesday.
Fairfield Sun Times
68th Montana Legislature kicks off with water rights, taxation, red tape removal, grizzly bears
The 68th Montana Legislative Session is in full swing and the halls of the Montana Capitol are once again filled with legislators, lobbyists, media, constituents and many others. Time has flown since the last Session adjourned and we are happy to be back in-person representing Montana’s farmers and ranchers.
Fairfield Sun Times
'Our job is to protect Nebraska's interests': Bill would stop out-of-state groundwater exports
The megadrought gripping the Southwest – climatologists say it’s the driest 22-year period seen in the region in 1,200 years – has created an unprecedented challenge for the Colorado River Basin. Increased evaporation from rising temperatures, a lack of precipitation, and exploding demand from population growth has...
Fairfield Sun Times
Superintendent Arntzen seeks Math Standards Review Task Force
Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is seeking Montanans to participate in the Mathematics Standards Review Task Force. The Montana Board of Public Education approved the opening of the decade-old Math Content Standards, housed in ARM 10.53.501 et seq., for review. The purpose of the standards review process is to assure that Montana public schools are setting high academic standards for all children of our great state. The goal is to serve our Montana students and educators with the best-possible mathematics standards to guide instruction and prepare our students for their lives beyond the classroom.
Fairfield Sun Times
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Earl Old Person courtesy of Blackfeet Nation/Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Facebook page. Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana...
Fairfield Sun Times
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Montana using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fairfield Sun Times
Analysis: Sam Houston set precedent for Texas border security
(The Center Square) – In his third inaugural address this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t refer to an “invasion” at the southern border even after judges and commissioners of at least 42 counties have called on him to formally declare an invasion and repel it.
Fairfield Sun Times
Gun rights supporters win temporary restraining against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ new gun ban can’t be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late Friday. Attorney Thomas DeVore filed the lawsuit seeking to block the gun ban...
Fairfield Sun Times
BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued
(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
Fairfield Sun Times
What Texas Editors Are Saying
Not so long ago, billionaire Elon Musk spent more time talking about Mars, rockets, electric cars and saving humanity than he did politics. Something in Texas’ water must have gotten to him since he moved here in 2020. We wonder if his increasing forays into politics, combined with the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Student merit notification bill is existing policy in several Virginia schools
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is backing a legislative proposal requiring schools to promptly inform students and parents of awards, including from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation – a practice several Virginia school systems told The Center Square they already follow. Youngkin’s proposed legislation, which...
Fairfield Sun Times
Cotton growers to meet in Santee on Tuesday
Cotton growers can learn about the current crop situation and price outlook as well as new varieties during the 2023 South Carolina Cotton Growers Meeting slated for Jan. 24 in Santee. The meeting gets underway with registration at 8:15 a.m. at the Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee. Frank...
Fairfield Sun Times
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.
Fairfield Sun Times
Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame to offer free admission through March
The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, in partnership with University of Tennessee Athletics, will offer free admission to visitors through March 31. Located just next to the Visitor Center inside Bridgestone Arena, the Hall is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’re thrilled to be able...
