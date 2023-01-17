ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature

Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair

Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Maylinn Smith speaks before the legislative redistricting committee on January 20, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A select committee passed recommendations for changes to a proposed legislative district map on Friday following a hearing where Republicans grilled redistricting chair Maylinn Smith. Montana Districting...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Largest tax cut proposal in Montana history is moving forward

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday to highlight elements of his Budget for Montana Families, which would provide Montanans with $1 billion in property and income tax relief, the largest tax cut in the state's history. Seven legislators voted to move forward with the Gianforte's proposal on Wednesday.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Superintendent Arntzen seeks Math Standards Review Task Force

Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is seeking Montanans to participate in the Mathematics Standards Review Task Force. The Montana Board of Public Education approved the opening of the decade-old Math Content Standards, housed in ARM 10.53.501 et seq., for review. The purpose of the standards review process is to assure that Montana public schools are setting high academic standards for all children of our great state. The goal is to serve our Montana students and educators with the best-possible mathematics standards to guide instruction and prepare our students for their lives beyond the classroom.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Earl Old Person courtesy of Blackfeet Nation/Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Facebook page. Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Montana using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Analysis: Sam Houston set precedent for Texas border security

(The Center Square) – In his third inaugural address this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t refer to an “invasion” at the southern border even after judges and commissioners of at least 42 counties have called on him to formally declare an invasion and repel it.
TEXAS STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued

(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

What Texas Editors Are Saying

Not so long ago, billionaire Elon Musk spent more time talking about Mars, rockets, electric cars and saving humanity than he did politics. Something in Texas’ water must have gotten to him since he moved here in 2020. We wonder if his increasing forays into politics, combined with the...
TEXAS STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Student merit notification bill is existing policy in several Virginia schools

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is backing a legislative proposal requiring schools to promptly inform students and parents of awards, including from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation – a practice several Virginia school systems told The Center Square they already follow. Youngkin’s proposed legislation, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Cotton growers to meet in Santee on Tuesday

Cotton growers can learn about the current crop situation and price outlook as well as new varieties during the 2023 South Carolina Cotton Growers Meeting slated for Jan. 24 in Santee. The meeting gets underway with registration at 8:15 a.m. at the Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee. Frank...
SANTEE, SC
Fairfield Sun Times

Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying

Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Fairfield Sun Times

Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame to offer free admission through March

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, in partnership with University of Tennessee Athletics, will offer free admission to visitors through March 31. Located just next to the Visitor Center inside Bridgestone Arena, the Hall is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’re thrilled to be able...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy