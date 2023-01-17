Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Former Arizona AG Attorney Joins Abe Hamadeh’s Election Challenge Team Due to New AG ‘Targeting’ Her
The former Election Integrity Unit civil attorney for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is making it clear she does not believe the new attorney general is rightfully in office. Jennifer Wright – who resigned before Democrat Kris Mayes took office, but who Mayes’ office claimed was fired to journalists, causing Wright to start the process for a libel lawsuit – has joined the legal team of Mayes’ opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, who is challenging the results of the extremely close election.
kjzz.org
Gov. Hobbs' budget meets 1st hurdle at committee hearing
Gov. Katie Hobbs’ proposed budget met its first hurdle Tuesday. The Republican-majority Joint Appropriations Committee took issue with the governor’s approach, as it cuts spending on many items passed by the Legislature. One key example is Hobbs’ scale back of the expanded school voucher program from last year....
ABC 15 News
Governor Hobbs chooses a reformer to lead the Arizona Department of Corrections
PHOENIX — In Maine, state prison inmates are referred to as residents and solitary confinement was replaced by restrictive housing, which still allows inmates to leave their cells four to seven hours each day. Residents can also exercise and have access to a computer tablet, phone, and television. It's...
Arizona Attorney General Mayes defends money transfer surveillance program
PHOENIX — Newly elected Attorney General Kris Mayes of Arizona is defending the use of a massive money transfer surveillance program that allows law enforcement across the country to access millions of financial transactions. On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) decried the secret database after obtaining records...
ABC 15 News
Forest Service to address wildlife crisis in AZ, western US
The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona pronoun bill: Supporters, opponents speak out during legislative hearing
The bill, also known as Senate Bill 1001, proposes to ban school employees or contractors from identifying a student under 18 by a pronoun that is different from their biological sex without written parental consent. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona
A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas. Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
Mail-in voting upheld in Arizona Court of Appeals
The state Court of Appeals has ruled that mail-in voting is legal and doesn’t violate Arizona’s constitution. The unanimous decision upheld the ruling from a Mohave County Superior Court judge. The Republican Party attempted to block the use of mail-in voting for just the November general election, but...
AZFamily
New bill would eliminate food tax across Arizona but faces opposition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A trip to the grocery store has gotten expensive. James Hendricks is one of many Arizonans struggling to make ends meet.” Eggs are $7 for 12, it’s hard out here,” said Hendricks.” They’re starving people. It’s rough.” Some Arizona lawmakers are looking to ease the financial pain shoppers feel every time they buy a bag of chips or a gallon of milk.
Fronteras Desk
Hobbs' proposed budget puts state money toward addressing PFAS in AZ groundwater
In a budget proposal released this month, Gov. Katie Hobbs earmarked some state money for cleanup of PFAS — a group of chemicals found in many water sources that are linked to health problems like cancer. Known as forever chemicals, PFAS don’t break down naturally and are found in...
kjzz.org
Mark Finchem asks for money for campaign debt; campaign records show no signs of any
Mark Finchem is sending out requests to pay off the debt from his failed attempt to become Arizona secretary of state last year. Except that debt doesn’t exist in his campaign finance records. In an email, Finchem asked people to donate up to $100 or more to “stand with...
kjzz.org
Arizona pronoun bill advances but will likely never become law
On a party-line vote, the Arizona Senate Education Committee approved a bill (SB 1001) that would force school employees to only refer to students by their birth-given names, or nicknames "commonly associated with the student's name of record.” Teachers would need a parent's permission to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
knau.org
Proposed bill wants to outlaw early voting in Arizona
A Republican state lawmaker wants to continue the push to outlaw voting by mail. The proposal comes from Representative Liz Harris, who says all voting should be conducted in person at the polls with the exception of those who are in the military overseas or physically unable. KJZZ reports that...
AZFamily
ACLU says Arizona illegally obtained 145 million money transfer records
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says the State of Arizona, through the power of the attorney general’s office, illegally obtained tens of millions of wire transfer records through the use of a warrantless program. A report detailed by the civil rights nonprofit describes how...
azbigmedia.com
Massive Jove Solar project in Arizona moves closer to reality
La Paz County, Arizona, could soon be the site of a large-scale solar energy facility if the U.S. government approves Jove Solar LLC’s application for a 30-year right-of-way grant. The project’s plan and the environmental concerns were discussed during a virtual public scoping meeting held by the Bureau of Land Management Tuesday.
AZFamily
Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
kjzz.org
Faster results or longer early voting? Maricopa County recorder wants Arizona to have a conversation
There are a lot of ideas across Arizona for ways to change the way the state conducts its elections — and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer has several of his own. Richer has released a 28-page document outlining some areas he thinks could use some adjustments. Among his proposals...
12news.com
APS donated $250,000 to Gov. Hobbs after trying to defeat her
PHOENIX — Arizona Public Service donated more than a million dollars during the 2022 race for governor, right on through Democrat Katie Hobbs' public swearing-in in early January. After putting most of its money into trying to defeat Hobbs, APS came through for Hobbs when she won. The state's...
