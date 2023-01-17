A northeast Iowa woman has been charged with attempted murder after she was accused of attacking her husband with a sword. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call reporting a domestic assault in progress at a residence on P Ave near Hawkeye at about 8:30 pm Wednesday night. At the scene, a deputy located a 70-year-old male with severe lacerations to the head.

