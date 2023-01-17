Read full article on original website
Northeast Iowa Woman Attacks Husban With Sword, Charged with Attempted Murder
A northeast Iowa woman has been charged with attempted murder after she was accused of attacking her husband with a sword. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call reporting a domestic assault in progress at a residence on P Ave near Hawkeye at about 8:30 pm Wednesday night. At the scene, a deputy located a 70-year-old male with severe lacerations to the head.
Carrie Becker – New Hampton Public Library 01-20-23
Rob Getz spoke with Director Carrie Becker of the New Hampton Public Library regarding February activities and an important issue on support for the library’s budget being cut from the Board of Supervisors.
Charles City to “Pack the Gym,” Keep Eye on Sportsmanship Friday Night
Fans are encouraged to “Pack the Gym” Friday night when Charles City hosts Waverly-Shell Rock (WSR) for a girls-boys basketball doubleheader. New Comets Activities Director Dana Sullivan says it’ll also be a prime opportunity to encourage good sportsmanship. Sullivan spoke about sportsmanship at the January 9th School...
John Cuvelier – Lawler Lions Club 01-20-23
Rob Getz spoke with Lawler Lions Club member John Cuvelier about the 17th Annual Cowboy Poetry & Western Music/Swiss Steak Supper next week Friday January 27th and Saturday January 28th. Details are below along with the conversation:
