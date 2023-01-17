Read full article on original website
Michael Dright
4d ago
I happened to witness this trial. I wholeheartedly agree with crime and punishment however question the jury fact funding process. The facts simply didn't add up. I believe in years to come society will want answers on how was this young man convicted?
brproud.com
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
brproud.com
Locals express concern as investigation into club Dior shooting continues
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police say a shooting early Sunday morning at a club that injured 12 people was a targeted attack. A dozen people continue to recover after a shooting at a nightclub called Dior. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says three officers were...
12 people injured in shooting at Louisiana nightclub; police call attack ‘targeted’
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least 12 people were injured early Sunday after a shooting at a Louisiana nightclub, authorities said. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. CST outside The Dior Bar & Lounge, KSLA-TV reported. Update 5:56 p.m. EST Jan....
brproud.com
Baton Rouge mayor condemns ‘senseless act of violence’ after 12 shot at nightclub
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called an early Sunday nightclub shooting that left 12 injured a “senseless act of violence.”. She says that she joined Baton Rouge Police Chief Paul Murphy at a hospital after the shooting and public safety teams...
wbrz.com
Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
WAFB.com
Police provide updates on mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub (Full News Conference)
Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling for lawmakers to convene a special session to address the homeowner’s policy crisis across Louisiana. Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left...
1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department...
theadvocate.com
At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
brproud.com
Victim killed at apartments near Southern University identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The victim who was shot and killed on Friday, Jan. 20 at an apartment complex near Southern University has been identified. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 7800 block of Scenic Highway around 6 p.m. and learned that Geore R. Hankton, 19, and an 18-year-old unnamed victim were shot.
brproud.com
Three arrested on attempted murder charges in Ascension Parish shooting
DUTCHTOWN, La. (BRPROUD) — Three men were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting on Highway 74. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the three suspects as Brandon Ellis, 27, of Darrow, Armarius Williams, 20, of Darrow and Marques Gipson, 18, of Geismar. Detectives learned that Gipson was...
brproud.com
Judge sets $10K bond for BRPD officer accused of domestic abuse
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge police officer who was arrested Wednesday on domestic abuse charges will be held on a $10,000 bond. Michael Mitchell, 27, was arrested in connection to a 2022 domestic abuse complaint. He allegedly accused the victim of having an affair before reportedly hitting her in the face with his service gun. His charges include domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault and malfeasance in office.
wbrz.com
16-year-old robbery suspect accused of shooting former classmate appears in court
BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old accused of shooting his former classmate appeared in juvenile court Friday, just days after his arrest in a pair of muggings targeting teens. Prosecutors are still deciding whether Aumarcus Videau, who just turned 16 last week, will have his case moved to adult court where he could face much more severe punishment. The teen is due back in juvenile court Feb. 10 after his attorney requested more time to prepare.
Eunice News
Shooting scene in Opelousas
St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
WDSU
Man accused of killing 3 Southern University band members has been arrested
A 63-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of causing a crash that killed three members of Southern University's Human Jukebox band. The Natchitoches Sheriff's Office reports that Clyde Gay was behind the wheel of the 18-wheeler at the time of the crash. Gay is now facing three counts...
brproud.com
Baker rapper accused of murder arrested in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local rapper has been accused of first-degree murder after a robbery investigation led to his arrest. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating a shooting that happened on Calmes Road in Denham Springs back in October 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III, according to the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s home on fire to be held without bond
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRRPOUD) — A Baton Rouge judge has denied bond for a man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire. The arson happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Southmoor Drive. Christian King, 30, was arrested and booked into the EBR Parish Prison on charges of violation of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property and simple arson.
wbrz.com
Three arrested after gunfight erupted outside Ascension store
DUTCHTOWN- Three men are facing criminal charges after a confrontation in a parking lot turned into a shootout and then a manhunt that caused a nearby school to go into lockdown. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the gunshots were reported around noon on Highway 74 near Highway 73,...
After Louisiana Man Peed The Bed, Girlfriend Stabs Him
Briana Lacost, 25, of East Baton Rouge Parish here in Louisiana has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder of her boyfriend. Normally that's not an unusual occurrence. Jealousy and a number of other reasons drive women to trying to eliminate their boyfriends regularly. However, according to brproud.com, there...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 12-18
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 12-19: Michael North, Jr., 37, 806 Oak St, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Disturbing the Peace, Simple Assault, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Justin Storks, 19, 41208 New Orleans Dr, Sorrento was charged w/ Illegal Possession of...
