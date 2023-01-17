Read full article on original website
angie Henderson
4d ago
my son was killed in coppercove on the rails. he was wearing noise canceling headphones which he was # 67 to die in a manner of noise canceling headphones on railroad tracks,which now I'm part of a non-profit organization called OneEarOut. almost 3 yrs before his death a teen was killed in coppercove on the rails same way. this young man was lying on the tracks, dear God something needs to be done in this town to keep people off of this Tracks! Prayers for this man's family 💔
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Related
fox44news.com
Chase ends with a rollover crash in Belton
Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning. According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved. The deputy says the driver took off instead...
KWTX
Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities. A...
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
KWTX
Body of man reported missing recovered from Lampasas River in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of a man reported missing in Taylor, Texas was pulled from the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge on Jan. 19, police said. Police were alerted at about 5:30 p.m. after the body was discovered by a fisherman. The name of the man was...
Austin-Travis County EMS transports person with gunshot wound from Pflugerville home
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Watch Command says that officers are responding to a gunshot wound in the 13000 block of Macquarie Drive in Pflugerville. Austin-Travis County EMS transported one adult patient in critical condition from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. APD did confirm that the residence is located within APD’s jurisdiction, and […]
Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested following a SWAT standoff in a southeast Austin neighborhood on Saturday. The Austin Police Department said officers were called to 2013 Bitter Creek Dr. around 9 a.m. It was later determined that incident was a domestic dispute. Police said the man involved...
fox44news.com
Body found in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River. The department received a call at approximately 5:28 p.m. Thursday about a man found face down in the river, near the Interstate 35 bridge. Police confirmed the man was dead and matches the description of a missing person from Taylor.
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
fox44news.com
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
fox7austin.com
Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
KWTX
Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton. The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m. After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the...
CBS Austin
Multi-vehicle collision blocks all SB I-35 lower-level lanes
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle collision shut down all southbound lanes of the lower deck of North I-35 near downtown. Austin-Travis County EMS says 7-8 cars were involved. ATCEMS says the incident occurred around 6:43 p.m. Three ambulances and a Commander responded to the scene....
APD identifies man killed during police shooting downtown Sunday, releases additional details
On Friday, the Austin Police Department released details surrounding a police shooting that occurred late Sunday evening in the 600 block of W. Colorado Street in downtown Austin.
KWTX
Waco Fire Units responding to structure fire, Saturday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 11000 block of Hidden Bluff Dr. Heavy smoke filled the structure as crews arrived on scene, according to the fire department.
fox7austin.com
Victim offers $15,000 reward for info leading to arrest of 3 Downtown Austin burglary suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - A Downtown Austin burglary victim is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 3 men suspected of breaking into several apartments. Police say, between November 17 and December 28, the men broke into several units in three locations:. 70 block of Rainey Street.
Man accused of shooting, killing wife in east Austin home
Austin Police arrested a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in an east Austin home Thursday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
Multiple-vehicle crash shuts down all southbound lanes of I-35 lower deck
AUSTIN, Texas - A multiple-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes of the lower deck of North I-35 just north of UT Austin for a period of time Sunday evening. ATCEMS says the crash occurred in the 3400 block of North I-35 southbound around 6:43 p.m. Jan. 22 and involved seven to eight vehicles.
Train-pedestrian crash kills 21-year-old man: Copperas Cove police
Police said the victim, Masao Joverson Skilling, had been laying on the train tracks prior to the incident.
KWTX
Waco police investigating after vandals seen damaging mailboxes
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vandals targeted at least five mailboxes in Waco earlier this month and police are asking for help identifying the suspects. A police spokesperson confirmed to KWTX that officers were dispatched to investigate a theft at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. A mailbox was taken near...
Arrest warrant issued in 2022 fatal crash in north Austin, man now faces manslaughter charge
In a court document filed Thursday, a man was charged with manslaughter in connection to an October 2022 crash in north Austin that resulted in a death.
Comments / 4