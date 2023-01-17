ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Todd & Julie Chrisley Begin Prison Sentences For Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
mega

Todd and Julie Chrisley have begun their lengthy prison sentences, having turned themselves in for lockup on Tuesday, January 17.

The Chrisley patriarch will serve out his 12 years behind bars at minimum security prison camp FPC Pensacola in Florida. Meanwhile, his wife reported to a different federal prison in Lexington, KY, at Federal Medical Center Lexington, where she will serve out her seven-year sentence.

mega

The controversial couple was sentenced in November 2022 after being found guilty in June in their bank fraud and tax evasion case. The Chrisley Knows Best stars filed motions asking for bail penning an appeal, but the judge denied their request — so they began their prison sentences as planned.

TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY, TERESA GIUDICE & MORE! ALL OF THE REALITY STARS FOUND GUILTY OF COMMITTING CRIMES: PHOTOS

In the weeks leading up to their next several years in prison, the convicted duo insisted they were living everyday like it was their last. And while they refrained from touching on their case, their children have been very open about how their family has been handling this troubling time .

Earlier in December 2022, Savannah Chrisley got candid about how she's "grieving the loss of parents that are still alive." During a past installment of her “Unlocked” podcast, where she was joined by future sister-in-law, Emmy Medders , Savannah explained, "In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life.'"

"Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid," the 25-year-old declared late last year.

mega

Chase Chrisley also recently broke his silence on his parents' incarceration, admitting the family has been "going through hell" ever since their sentencing."It is a terrible, terrible situation but I have to try to find the good even in the darkest times ," Chase said on his sister's podcast. "I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through has made me appreciate things that I did not appreciate as much in the past."

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY REFLECTS ON 'THE PERSON' SHE 'WANTS TO BE' AS PARENTS TODD & JULIE AWAIT SENTENCING FOR FRAUD CONVICTION

As OK! previously reported, Todd and Julie were indicted in 2019 after they were caught submitting falsified bank documents for a $30 million loan. Following their bombshell sentencing, their hit reality show Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley , were canceled.

TMZ reported the couple began their prison sentences.

Comments / 84

Pamela
5d ago

federal crime, have to serve all of it. they are in a federal prison which is day care compared to real prison.

Reply(2)
15
judy van coevering
5d ago

hopefully we don't have to hear about these 2 criminals for a long, long time.... if they auction off their assets to pay that restitution I may help them out and buy something.... for the victims....

Reply
6
George Rose
5d ago

Hey, enjoy your "MUFF'NS" & "TROUSER TROUT"....You'll both be eating alot of it....Over & Over & OVER !...Bwaaaaa Haaaa Haaaa !

Reply(22)
10
 

