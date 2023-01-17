Todd & Julie Chrisley Begin Prison Sentences For Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion

mega

Todd and Julie Chrisley have begun their lengthy prison sentences, having turned themselves in for lockup on Tuesday, January 17.

The Chrisley patriarch will serve out his 12 years behind bars at minimum security prison camp FPC Pensacola in Florida. Meanwhile, his wife reported to a different federal prison in Lexington, KY, at Federal Medical Center Lexington, where she will serve out her seven-year sentence.

The controversial couple was sentenced in November 2022 after being found guilty in June in their bank fraud and tax evasion case. The Chrisley Knows Best stars filed motions asking for bail penning an appeal, but the judge denied their request — so they began their prison sentences as planned.

In the weeks leading up to their next several years in prison, the convicted duo insisted they were living everyday like it was their last. And while they refrained from touching on their case, their children have been very open about how their family has been handling this troubling time .

Earlier in December 2022, Savannah Chrisley got candid about how she's "grieving the loss of parents that are still alive." During a past installment of her “Unlocked” podcast, where she was joined by future sister-in-law, Emmy Medders , Savannah explained, "In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life.'"

"Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid," the 25-year-old declared late last year.

Chase Chrisley also recently broke his silence on his parents' incarceration, admitting the family has been "going through hell" ever since their sentencing."It is a terrible, terrible situation but I have to try to find the good even in the darkest times ," Chase said on his sister's podcast. "I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through has made me appreciate things that I did not appreciate as much in the past."

As OK! previously reported, Todd and Julie were indicted in 2019 after they were caught submitting falsified bank documents for a $30 million loan. Following their bombshell sentencing, their hit reality show Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley , were canceled.

