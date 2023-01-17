Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
La Puente seeks $1.2M for affordable housing on State Ave
ALAMOSA — La Puente, a non-profit whose operations are based on the south side of Alamosa, recently announced in a single notice published on Dec. 30, 2022, in the Valley Courier that they have applied for a $1.2 million grant from the Division of Housing to build a housing project on property located at 1201 State Ave.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Marron’s roots sink into Saguache ground
SAGUACHE — Newly elected Saguache County Commissioner Liza Marron has been active in the San Luis Valley for 35 years. Born outside of Cleveland in Parma Heights, Ohio, Marron was the oldest of three children. Her family moved to Davenport, Iowa, when she was in third grade. She had her first horse at age 14.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Van Ry is ready for role as Alamosa commissioner
ALAMOSA — Arlan Van Ry was sworn into office as the new District 2 Alamosa Board of County Commissioner member on Jan. 10. He replaced longtime commissioner Michael Yohn, who retired after 12 years of service. There are three members of the board, each elected to four-year terms. Van...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Rio Grande snowpack ahead of normal
VALLEY — Year-to-date SNOTEL details released Wednesday, Jan. 18, by the Natural Resources Conservation Service show the Upper Rio Grande Basin at 107% of normal snowpack compared to only 84% in the adjacent Arkansas Basin, thanks to heavy snowfall in the past week that brought over 50 inches to Wolf Creek Pass.
Alamosa Valley Courier
LOR Foundation launches 'Field Work' to fund innovative water projects
MONTE VISTA — The LOR Foundation, a Wyoming-based privately funded non-profit organization that works with rural communities in the Mountain West to improve quality of life, recently established a presence in the San Luis Valley with the hiring of Ivette Atencio, their Monte Vista community officer. According to a...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Lady Grizzlies roll to win over Westminster
ALAMOSA – Five Adams State University women’s basketball players scored in double figures as the Lady Grizzlies defeated Westminster (Utah) College 70-55 Friday at Plachy Hall gym. Ashley Greenwood gave the Lady Griffins an early 5-0 lead, but Kiiyani Anitelu made two free throws for ASU’s first points....
Alamosa Valley Courier
Grizzlies fall short against Westminster
ALAMOSA – The Adams State University men’s basketball team had three players score in double figures but it wasn’t enough as the Grizzlies lost to Westminster (Utah) College 76-67 Friday at Plachy Hall gym. Adams State took the early lead on a layup by Isaiah Sampson and...
