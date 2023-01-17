Read full article on original website
Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
Creed III: Jonathan Majors Says Michael B. Jordan Hit Him for Real "A Few Times"
LJonathan Majors has been having quite the renaissance over the past few years. The actor first rose to fame with The Last Black Man in San Francisco and has made a name for himself ever since. Majors has already been cast in major roles in two major franchises, with Marvel Studios casting him as the villain of The Multiverse Saga and Michael B. Jordan casting the actor as the antagonist in Creed 3. So it's safe to say that Majors is booked and busy. Creed 3 looks great from every thing we've seen so far, and the actor looks like he'll be the franchise's best antagonist yet. Majors has been promoting his latest project, Magazine Dreams at Sundance, and the actor has been chatting it up with the press. In a new interview with Deadline, Majors revealed a bunch of things about his upcoming projects including Jordan hitting him for real a few times.
Ant-Man 3 Box Office Tracking Has Quantumania With Biggest Opening of Franchise
Now that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is just under a month away, box office trackers are beginning to look at the potential box office haul of the first tentpole of 2023. According to some of the earliest tracking efforts, the opening weekend of the threequel is on-pace to becoming the biggest of the franchise. The latest report comes from the team at Box Office Pro, which suggests the Peyton Reed picture could make upwards of $131 million over the course of its first weekend in theaters.
Marvel Fan Art Assembles the MCU's Biggest Villains on One Team
Marvel Studios is getting ready to introduce us to the main villain of The Multiverse Saga in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and fans are ready to meet the guy who will take over Thanos' spot as our heroes deadliest foe. Kang the conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is the villain in question, and he's already given fans a taste of what's to come in the first season of Loki. It is The Multiverse Saga, so it is entirely possible that we could see past villains make their return in one of the next two Avengers movies, but I wouldn't hold my breath. One artist is seemingly holding out hope that we could see some of the greatest villains in the MCU team up.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
Kevin Feige Teases Namor's Marvel Future
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever executive producer Kevin Feige teased Namor's future after his big debut. Tenoch Huerta's antagonist made waves in the larger MCU as he battled with Shuri's Wakandan hero in the sequel. But, according to the Marvel Studios president, fans should be expecting a surprise in these future titles in Phase 5 and 6. Feige wouldn't give an exact project for Namor's rousing return trip. But, he did gesture towards the 80 year history of the Marvel anti-hero. To speculate, the Sub-Mariner has done battle with The Fantastic Four in the past. And, the events of Thunderbolts do seem like an opportunity to have Talocan enter the picture if there's the need for another team besides The Avengers.
Naruto Just Proved Kawaki Can Be a Terrifying Villain
In the world of Naruto, few people have life harder than parents. It seems any kid in the series is fated for war or strife as the Konoha 11 learned years ago. Even in Boruto, the world's peace is only surface level, so it makes raising a good kid hard. Naruto and Hinata have found that out with their own brood, and now their adopted son just showed how even the nicest parents can bring around a devastating child.
Ironheart Star Breaks Silence on New Marvel Series
Ironheart is one of the several television shows being released this year from Marvel Studios, featuring Dominique Thorne as the eponymous hero following her breakout role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining Thorne is an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Anthony Ramos, who's playing the mystical The Hood, and Alden Ehrenreich, who is playing a character yet to be named.
Jeremy Renner Shares Emotional Recovery Update
Jeremy Renner posted another update from his recovery after that nasty snow plow accident. The Hawkeye actor has been showing fans some of the process since he was admitted to the hospital. But, now he's in physical therapy on the long road back. Renner revealed that he's broken more than 30 bones in the accident. Even with that staggering number, doctors are confident that he'll make a full recovery. In a humorous manner, the Marvel star hints that his New Year's Resolutions have changed quite a bit because of that day. But, he's remaining positive and thanking all the fans for the absolute deluge of love that has come his way. Hollywood and the Internet at large have been hanging on every word from his Instagram for updates. Check out the latest picture and his message down below.
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
That '90s Show Stars Reveal Which That '70s Show Alum Was the Most Emotional on Set
That '90s Show is finally here, and it features the long-awaited return of Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman), Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman), Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti), and more stars from That '70s Show. Recently, some of the cast spoke with E! News about the sequel series and revealed which member of the original cast got the most emotional over their Point Place return.
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.
Apple TV+ Cancels Hit Series After Two Seasons
Apple TV+ is no longer venturing into The Mosquito Coast. On Friday, it was revealed that the live-action adaptation of Paul Theroux's 1981 novel has been cancelled after two seasons, just two weeks after the debut of its Season 2 finale. Justin Theroux, Theroux's nephew, starred in and executive produced the series.
Rare Green Comet Is Coming to Earth, So Obviously the Green Lantern Corps Are Real
A rare green comet is coming into Earth's solar system for the first time in 50,000 years, and could possibly become visible to the naked eye sometime in the first week of February. DC fans heard that news and naturally jumped to the conclusion that the Green Lantern Corps is real, and we are in the midst of some kind of cosmic transition with the intergalactic police force.
Russell Crowe Reveals Disappointing News for Gladiator 2
Russell Crowe has confirmed that he will not appear in Gladiator 2, which takes place years after the death of his character, Maximus. While Maximus looms large over the movie's story -- the main character is someone who was saved by Maximus as a child -- there are reportedly no plans to find a way to work Maximus (or Crowe) into the narrative itself, he told the Fitzy & Wippa Podcast. Still, it does sound like he is in touch with Ridley Scott and has been kept updated on the progress -- and story -- of the sequel, which recently cast Paul Mescal as its star.
HBO's The Last of Us Makes Huge Change to the Infected
HBO's The Last of Us has revealed another major change to how the infected operate. As with any adaptation, things have to be changed whether it be because of changes to the medium or because it introduces a more interesting ripple for a different audience. The first episode of the series was incredibly faithful, even with some tweaks and additions, but in the lead-up to the show's release, the showrunners made it clear that it was making some slightly divisive changes. For instance, it was decided that there would be no spores in the show, something that is a big part of The Last of Us games. There are a number of reasons for this, but ultimately, they've been replaced with a new and disgusting element.
The Last of Us Death: Fan-Favorite Character Makes Ultimate Sacrifice in Episode 2
The Last of Us fans were hit with yet another fairly brutal death in the second episode of the show. Anyone who has played The Last of Us games knows it's a series where pretty much no one is safe. Anyone can come and go at any time, but it's also a series that tries very hard to make you care about every single person that Joel and Ellie befriend. These are very rich characters that hold a lot of weight and importance, but they're all just as important in death as they are in life. Naturally, anyone who played the game was expecting the second episode to feature a pretty big death and it did indeed happen.
Marvel Announces New Ghost Rider Series
Even though Ghost Rider has long been a staple of Marvel's horror offerings, the Spirit of Vengeance's popularity has risen drastically over the past few years. So much so, there's a point this year the character will have a major role in a handful of different series at the same time. In addition to the ongoing main Ghost Rider title by Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith, a version of the character is returning in a new Cosmic Ghost Rider mini-series in March. That's not to forget the upcoming Ghost Rider and Wolverine cross-over event or a fourth title that will feature one of the most popular iterations of the character.
