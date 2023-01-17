ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Tulare DA: 2 sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in relation to a murder that occurred in Visalia in 2021, officials with the Tulare District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Court officials said on July 28, 2021, at the Bowlero Bowling Alley in Visalia 25-year-old Derick Patel and other individuals […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman got her purse back after FOX26 News reported on the theft. The grandmother of two forgot her purse at a Fresno restaurant. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse behind in a booth at Flame It Burgers at Ashland and Chestnut in Fresno Monday afternoon.
FRESNO, CA
CBS LA

Suspects sought in "massacre" at California home that left 6 dead

Authorities are searching for at least two suspects wanted in connection with the killing of six people —  including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby — in a shooting early Monday at a home in Central California. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Tuesday identified the victims as 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 52-year-old Eladio Parraz Jr., 50-year-old Jennifer Analla, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 16-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old son Nycholas Parraz. The shooting occurred at a residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia. In a news conference Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux identified the victims as family members, and said it was...
GOSHEN, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Deliberate, intentional and horrific;' At least 2 sought in Central Valley home massacre

GOSHEN, Tulare County -- Authorities are searching for at least two suspects wanted in connection with the killing of six people —  including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby — in a mass shooting early Monday at a home in Central California. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office Tuesday identified the victims as 72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 52-year-old Eladio Parraz Jr., 50-year-old Jennifer Analla, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, 16-year-old Elyssa Parraz, and her 10-month-old son Nycholas Parraz. The shooting occurred at a residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia. In a news conference Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux identified the victims as family...
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man killed when he tried to beat train in Shafter: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) Around 4:43 p.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train on Poplar Avenue at Highway 43, according to CHP. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a man inside with fatal injuries. The investigation...
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Boy, 13, stabbed during assault: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy was stabbed Monday evening during an assault by multiple people, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital with “moderate injury stab wounds” and was in stable condition, police said. No suspect information had been released. The stabbing occurred at about 5:25 p.m. on 34th Street between […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

