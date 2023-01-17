Read full article on original website
Related
disneybymark.com
Disney World prepares for the closure of Splash Mountain before its final day
It is almost time to say goodbye to Splash Mountain for good. Disney World is already preparing for its closure before the final day. Splash Mountain It has been a good run for one of Disney’s most beloved attractions: Splash Mountain. The ride opened in 1989 and has been a favorite for many since then. […]
disneybymark.com
Blue 2nd Edition Yub Nub Battle of Endor Tiki Mug Arrives at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland
The blue second edition of the Battle of Endor tiki mug is now available at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland with the Yub Nub drink. The first edition of the mug, which launched with the opening of Oga’s Cantina at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, was a light brown color.
disneybymark.com
Splash Mountain Lightning Lanes Already SOLD OUT in Disney World
Well, the day has finally come — today is the LAST day Disney World guests will get to ride Splash Mountain. The attraction will be reimagined into a new ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. We already saw LOADS of crowds getting in one last ride on the attraction this...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
disneybymark.com
The WORST Restaurants in Epcot As Chosen by Disney Fans
Every Disney theme park has great dining options to enjoy. Epcot is no exception, but even it is not immune to housing some lackluster locations. We asked and you answered! Check out which restaurants our readers think are the WORST dining locations in all of Epcot! A Look Back At the BEST Restaurants and Snacks […]
disneybymark.com
The Good, the Bad, and the CROWDED – What Magic Kingdom Is Like on Splash Mountain’s Closing Day
Well, today is the day. The last day we’ll sing along to “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and enjoy the antics of Br’er Rabbit. That’s right — today is the day that Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain closes forever. We’ve already seen quite a few crowds in Disney World this weekend headed to ride the attraction one last time before it closes to be reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. But we’re live at Magic Kingdom RIGHT NOW on Splash Mountain’s final day.
disneybymark.com
One Disney website now causing difficulties for some users
Currently, one of Disney’s website is causing issues for some users. Some of these issues are ones we have not seen before. Disney Vacation Club Disney Vacation Club or DVC is Disney’s timeshare. Members book rooms and stay in deluxe accommodations for a fraction of the cost. Check out all the details of DVC HERE. Recently, […]
disneybymark.com
What Is the Most Overrated Walt Disney World Attraction?
Oh, come on, you knew this was coming. Yesterday we looked at the most underrated attractions we know of, trying to find the hidden gem that gets none of the deserved glory, which means today we are going to do the opposite. What is the most overrated attraction in any...
disneybymark.com
REVIEW: Sonoma Terrace at the Lunar New Year Festival in Disneyland
The Lunar New Year Festival is off and running here at Disney California Adventure. We’ve been making our way around the festival, taking in all the entertainment and trying all kinds of tasty treats. This year, one of our favorite lounges, Sonoma Terrace, has a new item on the menu. Come see what we think!
disneybymark.com
The Big Disney Parks Changes that Activist Investors Are Pushing
It is certainly no secret that prices have gone up, up, up at Disney Parks in the past few years. Now, a so-called “activist investor” who is campaigning for a seat on the board of directors at The Walt Disney Company, says you’re being overcharged!. Nelson Peltz...
disneybymark.com
Why NOW Is the Time To Book That Disney Cruise!
There’s SO much to do on Disney cruise ships, including fun onboard activities and eating AMAZING food. Or if just relaxing in a stateroom sounds good, you can do that, too! If you’ve been thinking about booking a Disney Cruise, now might just be the best time, thanks to a new deal!
disneybymark.com
First Sidewalks Paved Around CommuniCore Hall and Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ During EPCOT Construction
Let’s take a look at how EPCOT construction is progressing. There are now construction projects happening in World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Nature that we can see from the Monorail route. Guest Relations. The interior of EPCOT guest relations was refurbished last year, but a patch of land...
disneybymark.com
Best Snacks at Magic Kingdom in Disney World for 2023
Hamburgers, french fries, ice cream, and churros — What do all of these things have in common (besides the fact that they’re delicious?!) They’re all your standard, run-of-the-mill theme park food that you can find in any Disney World park. Now, that doesn’t make them ANY less...
disneybymark.com
Two New MUST-HAVE Disney T-Shirts Are Online Now!
It’s a big weekend at Disney World! Splash Mountain is closing forever on January 22nd, and that means work on the long-awaited Tiana’s Bayou Adventure can begin!. Over at DFBstore.com, we’re launching two NEW designs to commemorate this momentous weekend, and you can be among the first to wear them!
Molly the fire safety Dalmatian reached kids across the globe and saved lives. Her legacy lives on.
Dayna Hilton and Molly the fire safety dog reached classrooms in person and virtually for a decade to share fire education tips with young children.
disneybymark.com
Walt Disney Records Releases Second Lofi Album “Lofi Minnie: Chill”
Disney Music fans can relax and unwind with the second lofi album from Walt Disney Records, Lofi Minnie: Chill, along with a new vinyl record of the first album, Lofi Minnie: Focus. What’s Happening: The wait is over for Lofi Minnie: Chill, the second lofi volume featuring some of Minnie’s favorite Disney songs reimagined. Chill out […]
disneybymark.com
MaDe Kiosk Installed at Riverside Depot in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom can now create personalized phone cases, magnets, and more at a new MaDe kiosk in Riverside Depot. The kiosk is in the first room of Riverside Depot (when entering from the front of the park). There are two screens available. Guests can create MagicBands,...
disneybymark.com
Why the Hosts of PBS Digital Studios Shows Have Every Reason to Exclaim “I Love PBS”
At the TCA Winter Press Tour, PBS passed out “I Heart PBS” buttons to attendees. Nowhere was that feeling more apparent than in a panel discussion from content creators at PBS Digital Studios, which has launched more than 70 web series since it was founded in 2012, with over 4 billion lifetime views in the past decade. […]
disneybymark.com
CreativeSoul Photography to Launch Photo Series and Doll Collection at EPCOT Festival of the Arts
Among the many artists to be featured during the EPCOT Festival of the Arts are CreativeSoul Photography founders Regis and Kahran Bethencourt. The duo will be debuting their new Princess-inspired photo series and limited edition doll collection at EPCOT starting February 3rd. What’s Happening: The EPCOT Festival of the Arts celebrates the best of Visual, Culinary and Performance […]
disneybymark.com
Lightning Lane Sign Added to Ariel’s Grotto Ahead of Reopening at Magic Kingdom
Days before it finally reopens, Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom finally has a Lightning Lane sign. Across the sidewalk from the standby wait time sign is a pink seashell with a clock in it. “Lightning Lane” is now above the clock, which lets guests know if it’s...
Comments / 0