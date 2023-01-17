Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen next week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenMiami Beach, FL
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami parkSan HeraldMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Man in custody, deputy hospitalized after reported carjacking, BSO-involved crash at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following a reported carjacking and crash at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that ended with a man in handcuffs. Authorities said the chaotic chain of events started after reports of a man stealing...
wflx.com
Man shot to death near Riviera Beach convenience store
A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon near a Riviera Beach convenience store. Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Brittany Collins said officers were called to a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery in the 100 block of West 18th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man...
Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting outside a Publix
An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video.
WPBF News 25
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
WPBF News 25
Police looking for who shot and killed a Riviera Beach man
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a homicide in the area of 100 block of West Street in Riviera Beach that took place Saturday, around 3:39 p.m. According to police, upon arrival patrol units found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Never miss anything: Sign...
Broward sheriff's deputy hurt during overnight crash
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.No other injuries were reported.
Click10.com
Broward father charged for allegedly striking teen girl who was fighting his daughter
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing charges after jumping into a brawl between two teens. Police say Jerry Mareus brought his daughter to a Sunrise bus stop on Tuesday, specifically for her to fight another teen. It took a turn when the 30-year-old allegedly started swinging...
Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia
A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Man, woman dead in double shooting at Olympia subdivision
A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.
cw34.com
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
WSVN-TV
Infant, great-grandmother dead after fire at SW Miami-Dade townhouse; baby’s mother, her boyfriend hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded...
Florida deputy caught shoplifting receives week-long suspension
A Florida deputy caught stealing from a Home Depot received an hours-long suspension following an internal investigation.
Click10.com
WATCH: Miami Shores homeowner confronts man burglarizing his Tesla, police seek suspect
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Miami Shores police are looking for a man they suspect of committing a car burglary and a possible attempted home burglary on back-to-back days earlier this month. Miami Shores police released home surveillance video of both incidents Friday. The first video, captured at around 11:40...
cw34.com
Video: Man pepper sprays employees, flees with $1,200 worth of wigs
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators said a man was caught on camera pepper spraying beauty supply store employees and running off with $1,200 worth of wigs. The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, BSO detectives responded to a robbery call at a beauty store near on East Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park.
WSVN-TV
5 children, 5 adults hospitalized after crash on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened in Coral Springs hours after a violent crash sent five adults and five children to the hospital. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Coral Ridge Drive, at around 1 p.m., Sunday.
Click10.com
10 people hurt, including 5 children, in multi-vehicle crash on Sawgrass Expressway
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A multi-vehicle accident badly impacted traffic in northern Broward County on Sunday. It happened on the Sawgrass Expressway in the area of the University Drive exit, which is near the border of Coral Springs and Parkland. According to the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, a total...
cw34.com
'Don't be shy, talk;' Man arrested for soliciting 12-year-old girl in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after allegedly requesting sexual acts from a 12-year-old girl at a school bus stop. Boynton Beach Police said the incident happened on Jan. 19. The child attends South Tech Preparatory Academy. According to police, Rasheed Curtis, 18, gave the...
2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them.
Man arrested for allegedly killing co-worker with sledgehammer
Police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his co-worker with a sledgehammer at their South Florida workplace.
Coral Springs Crime Update: Fraud Victims Lose Over $160k
This is a summary of crimes occurring between January 11 – January 17, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A victim of...
Comments / 0