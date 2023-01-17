ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wflx.com

Man shot to death near Riviera Beach convenience store

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon near a Riviera Beach convenience store. Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Brittany Collins said officers were called to a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery in the 100 block of West 18th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
WELLINGTON, FL
WPBF News 25

Police looking for who shot and killed a Riviera Beach man

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a homicide in the area of 100 block of West Street in Riviera Beach that took place Saturday, around 3:39 p.m. According to police, upon arrival patrol units found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Never miss anything: Sign...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff's deputy hurt during overnight crash

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.No other injuries were reported.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Video: Man pepper sprays employees, flees with $1,200 worth of wigs

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators said a man was caught on camera pepper spraying beauty supply store employees and running off with $1,200 worth of wigs. The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, BSO detectives responded to a robbery call at a beauty store near on East Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them. 
