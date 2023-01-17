ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneybymark.com

‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed from Magic Kingdom Entrance Loop

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has been removed from the Magic Kingdom entrance music loop. Today is the final day of operations for Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, which features the song. This isn’t the first instance of the song being removed, as it was notably absent from the Festival of Fantasy...
disneybymark.com

What Do the Wait Times Look Like When a Ride PERMANENTLY Closes in Disney World?

It’s not often that rides close in Disney World, but today, a popular Magic Kingdom attraction is permanently closing. Splash Mountain is closing to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog film. We saw some massive crowds at the ride earlier this weekend and we’ve been in Magic Kingdom today monitoring the crowds — so what are the wait times like for Splash Mountain on its closing day?
disneybymark.com

Lightning Lane Sign Added to Ariel’s Grotto Ahead of Reopening at Magic Kingdom

Days before it finally reopens, Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom finally has a Lightning Lane sign. Across the sidewalk from the standby wait time sign is a pink seashell with a clock in it. “Lightning Lane” is now above the clock, which lets guests know if it’s...
disneybymark.com

The WORST Restaurants in Epcot As Chosen by Disney Fans

Every Disney theme park has great dining options to enjoy. Epcot is no exception, but even it is not immune to housing some lackluster locations. We asked and you answered! Check out which restaurants our readers think are the WORST dining locations in all of Epcot! A Look Back At the BEST Restaurants and Snacks […]
disneybymark.com

Disney World prepares for the closure of Splash Mountain before its final day

It is almost time to say goodbye to Splash Mountain for good. Disney World is already preparing for its closure before the final day. Splash Mountain It has been a good run for one of Disney’s most beloved attractions: Splash Mountain. The ride opened in 1989 and has been a favorite for many since then. […]
disneybymark.com

What Is the Most Overrated Walt Disney World Attraction?

Oh, come on, you knew this was coming. Yesterday we looked at the most underrated attractions we know of, trying to find the hidden gem that gets none of the deserved glory, which means today we are going to do the opposite. What is the most overrated attraction in any...
disneybymark.com

Disney World is Casting Live-Action Ariel Look-alikes!

It looks like Disney World is gearing up for the upcoming release of the live-action version of The Little Mermaid!. Disney’s new live-action version of The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters on May 26th, 2023. And according to a recent casting announcement, it looks like the movie’s princess will be heading to Disney World!
disneybymark.com

Splash Mountain Lightning Lanes Already SOLD OUT in Disney World

Well, the day has finally come — today is the LAST day Disney World guests will get to ride Splash Mountain. The attraction will be reimagined into a new ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. We already saw LOADS of crowds getting in one last ride on the attraction this...
disneybymark.com

The Big Disney Parks Changes that Activist Investors Are Pushing

It is certainly no secret that prices have gone up, up, up at Disney Parks in the past few years. Now, a so-called “activist investor” who is campaigning for a seat on the board of directors at The Walt Disney Company, says you’re being overcharged!. Nelson Peltz...
disneybymark.com

PHOTOS: Test Seat Backdrop Installed Near TRON Lightcycle Run Entrance at Magic Kingdom

A backdrop for the test seats of TRON Lightcycle / Run has been installed near the new coaster’s entrance at Magic Kingdom. The backdrop is visible under the white canopy. The graphic is similar to the one that was used on these display lightcycles previously available outside Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.
disneybymark.com

Why Scientists Say ‘Disneyfied’ Relationships Are a Problem

Many of us love a classic Disney Princess movie. From Walt’s original princess, Snow White, to Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle and beyond, the idea that two people meet, fall in love, and live happily ever after is strong in Disney movies — and the fairytales many of them are based on.
disneybymark.com

REVIEW: Sonoma Terrace at the Lunar New Year Festival in Disneyland

The Lunar New Year Festival is off and running here at Disney California Adventure. We’ve been making our way around the festival, taking in all the entertainment and trying all kinds of tasty treats. This year, one of our favorite lounges, Sonoma Terrace, has a new item on the menu. Come see what we think!
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneybymark.com

Disney Collaborates With CreativeSoul Photography on Diverse Princess-Inspired Dolls

Disney has collaborated with Black-owned business CreativeSoul Photography on a collection of dolls that reimagines four of the Disney Princesses as being part of the African diaspora. The collection includes Tiana, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Snow White dolls. This special edition artist series will debut on shopDisney, and at Walt Disney...

Comments / 0

Community Policy