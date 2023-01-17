ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneybymark.com

‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed from Magic Kingdom Entrance Loop

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has been removed from the Magic Kingdom entrance music loop. Today is the final day of operations for Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, which features the song. This isn’t the first instance of the song being removed, as it was notably absent from the Festival of Fantasy...
disneybymark.com

Symbiotes Steal The Spotlight In Marvel’s “Extreme Venomverse” This May

This May, symbiotes steal the spotlight in EXTREME VENOMVERSE, a new series starring Venom and the first appearances of all-new symbiote heroes and villains! What’s Happening: In honor of the 35th anniversary of Venom, Marvel Comics will kick off the Summer of Symbiotes, a season-long celebration of all things symbiote including new symbiote-focused titles, characters, and […]
disneybymark.com

Why the Hosts of PBS Digital Studios Shows Have Every Reason to Exclaim “I Love PBS”

At the TCA Winter Press Tour, PBS passed out “I Heart PBS” buttons to attendees. Nowhere was that feeling more apparent than in a panel discussion from content creators at PBS Digital Studios, which has launched more than 70 web series since it was founded in 2012, with over 4 billion lifetime views in the past decade. […]
disneybymark.com

Disney World prepares for the closure of Splash Mountain before its final day

It is almost time to say goodbye to Splash Mountain for good. Disney World is already preparing for its closure before the final day. Splash Mountain It has been a good run for one of Disney’s most beloved attractions: Splash Mountain. The ride opened in 1989 and has been a favorite for many since then. […]
disneybymark.com

The WORST Restaurants in Epcot As Chosen by Disney Fans

Every Disney theme park has great dining options to enjoy. Epcot is no exception, but even it is not immune to housing some lackluster locations. We asked and you answered! Check out which restaurants our readers think are the WORST dining locations in all of Epcot! A Look Back At the BEST Restaurants and Snacks […]
disneybymark.com

What Do the Wait Times Look Like When a Ride PERMANENTLY Closes in Disney World?

It’s not often that rides close in Disney World, but today, a popular Magic Kingdom attraction is permanently closing. Splash Mountain is closing to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog film. We saw some massive crowds at the ride earlier this weekend and we’ve been in Magic Kingdom today monitoring the crowds — so what are the wait times like for Splash Mountain on its closing day?
disneybymark.com

The Good, the Bad, and the CROWDED – What Magic Kingdom Is Like on Splash Mountain’s Closing Day

Well, today is the day. The last day we’ll sing along to “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and enjoy the antics of Br’er Rabbit. That’s right — today is the day that Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain closes forever. We’ve already seen quite a few crowds in Disney World this weekend headed to ride the attraction one last time before it closes to be reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. But we’re live at Magic Kingdom RIGHT NOW on Splash Mountain’s final day.
disneybymark.com

Why NOW Is the Time To Book That Disney Cruise!

There’s SO much to do on Disney cruise ships, including fun onboard activities and eating AMAZING food. Or if just relaxing in a stateroom sounds good, you can do that, too! If you’ve been thinking about booking a Disney Cruise, now might just be the best time, thanks to a new deal!
TEXAS STATE
disneybymark.com

One Disney website now causing difficulties for some users

Currently, one of Disney’s website is causing issues for some users. Some of these issues are ones we have not seen before. Disney Vacation Club Disney Vacation Club or DVC is Disney’s timeshare. Members book rooms and stay in deluxe accommodations for a fraction of the cost. Check out all the details of DVC HERE. Recently, […]
disneybymark.com

Best Disney Deals on Amazon This Weekend

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. For many of us, weekends are our chance to sit back, relax, and enjoy a couple of days off from work. There are plenty of ways to unwind: binging...
disneybymark.com

How To Save $5000+ on a Disney Vacation Club Membership

It’s a good time to be a Disney fan, because there are discounts GALORE. If you’re traveling to Disney World this summer, you’ll find everything from room discounts to dining card promos to ticket offers available. But if you’re in the Disney fandom for the long haul, we’ve got an even bigger offer that you might be interested in!
HAWAII STATE
disneybymark.com

The Big Disney Parks Changes that Activist Investors Are Pushing

It is certainly no secret that prices have gone up, up, up at Disney Parks in the past few years. Now, a so-called “activist investor” who is campaigning for a seat on the board of directors at The Walt Disney Company, says you’re being overcharged!. Nelson Peltz...
disneybymark.com

Splash Mountain Lightning Lanes Already SOLD OUT in Disney World

Well, the day has finally come — today is the LAST day Disney World guests will get to ride Splash Mountain. The attraction will be reimagined into a new ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. We already saw LOADS of crowds getting in one last ride on the attraction this...
disneybymark.com

Disney Collaborates With CreativeSoul Photography on Diverse Princess-Inspired Dolls

Disney has collaborated with Black-owned business CreativeSoul Photography on a collection of dolls that reimagines four of the Disney Princesses as being part of the African diaspora. The collection includes Tiana, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Snow White dolls. This special edition artist series will debut on shopDisney, and at Walt Disney...

Comments / 0

Community Policy