‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed from Magic Kingdom Entrance Loop

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has been removed from the Magic Kingdom entrance music loop. Today is the final day of operations for Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, which features the song. This isn’t the first instance of the song being removed, as it was notably absent from the Festival of Fantasy...
Lightning Lane Sign Added to Ariel’s Grotto Ahead of Reopening at Magic Kingdom

Days before it finally reopens, Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom finally has a Lightning Lane sign. Across the sidewalk from the standby wait time sign is a pink seashell with a clock in it. “Lightning Lane” is now above the clock, which lets guests know if it’s...
Disney World prepares for the closure of Splash Mountain before its final day

It is almost time to say goodbye to Splash Mountain for good. Disney World is already preparing for its closure before the final day. Splash Mountain It has been a good run for one of Disney’s most beloved attractions: Splash Mountain. The ride opened in 1989 and has been a favorite for many since then. […]
What Do the Wait Times Look Like When a Ride PERMANENTLY Closes in Disney World?

It’s not often that rides close in Disney World, but today, a popular Magic Kingdom attraction is permanently closing. Splash Mountain is closing to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog film. We saw some massive crowds at the ride earlier this weekend and we’ve been in Magic Kingdom today monitoring the crowds — so what are the wait times like for Splash Mountain on its closing day?
Why the Hosts of PBS Digital Studios Shows Have Every Reason to Exclaim “I Love PBS”

At the TCA Winter Press Tour, PBS passed out “I Heart PBS” buttons to attendees. Nowhere was that feeling more apparent than in a panel discussion from content creators at PBS Digital Studios, which has launched more than 70 web series since it was founded in 2012, with over 4 billion lifetime views in the past decade. […]
The WORST Restaurants in Epcot As Chosen by Disney Fans

Every Disney theme park has great dining options to enjoy. Epcot is no exception, but even it is not immune to housing some lackluster locations. We asked and you answered! Check out which restaurants our readers think are the WORST dining locations in all of Epcot! A Look Back At the BEST Restaurants and Snacks […]
CreativeSoul Photography to Launch Photo Series and Doll Collection at EPCOT Festival of the Arts

Among the many artists to be featured during the EPCOT Festival of the Arts are CreativeSoul Photography founders Regis and Kahran Bethencourt. The duo will be debuting their new Princess-inspired photo series and limited edition doll collection at EPCOT starting February 3rd. What’s Happening: The EPCOT Festival of the Arts celebrates the best of Visual, Culinary and Performance […]
Symbiotes Steal The Spotlight In Marvel’s “Extreme Venomverse” This May

This May, symbiotes steal the spotlight in EXTREME VENOMVERSE, a new series starring Venom and the first appearances of all-new symbiote heroes and villains! What’s Happening: In honor of the 35th anniversary of Venom, Marvel Comics will kick off the Summer of Symbiotes, a season-long celebration of all things symbiote including new symbiote-focused titles, characters, and […]
What Is the Most Overrated Walt Disney World Attraction?

Oh, come on, you knew this was coming. Yesterday we looked at the most underrated attractions we know of, trying to find the hidden gem that gets none of the deserved glory, which means today we are going to do the opposite. What is the most overrated attraction in any...
Walt Disney Records Releases Second Lofi Album “Lofi Minnie: Chill”

Disney Music fans can relax and unwind with the second lofi album from Walt Disney Records, Lofi Minnie: Chill, along with a new vinyl record of the first album, Lofi Minnie: Focus. What’s Happening: The wait is over for Lofi Minnie: Chill, the second lofi volume featuring some of Minnie’s favorite Disney songs reimagined. Chill out […]
Best Disney Deals on Amazon This Weekend

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. For many of us, weekends are our chance to sit back, relax, and enjoy a couple of days off from work. There are plenty of ways to unwind: binging...
Why NOW Is the Time To Book That Disney Cruise!

There’s SO much to do on Disney cruise ships, including fun onboard activities and eating AMAZING food. Or if just relaxing in a stateroom sounds good, you can do that, too! If you’ve been thinking about booking a Disney Cruise, now might just be the best time, thanks to a new deal!
One Disney website now causing difficulties for some users

Currently, one of Disney’s website is causing issues for some users. Some of these issues are ones we have not seen before. Disney Vacation Club Disney Vacation Club or DVC is Disney’s timeshare. Members book rooms and stay in deluxe accommodations for a fraction of the cost. Check out all the details of DVC HERE. Recently, […]

