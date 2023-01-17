ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced May 14 as the date for the country’s next parliamentary and presidential elections. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who plans to seek reelection, made the announcement during a Saturday youth conference in northwestern Bursa province. A video of the event was released Sunday. He said he would make the formal call on March 10. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, a second round of voting would be held on May 28. Erdogan has been in office since 2003, first as prime minister and as president since 2014. He faces his most difficult election yet as Turkey’s troubled economy struggles with soaring inflation.

