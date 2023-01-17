ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
KEYT

No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost ‘high ground’ in criticism over classified documents

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the “high ground” in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden’s situation and that of former President Donald Trump‘s handling of classified documents.
WILMINGTON, DE
KEYT

Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal organization in the coming days. The White House also released images of Russia taking delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea that it said was intended to help bolster Wagner forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. The White House has increasingly expressed alarm about Wagner’s growing involvement in the war as it has been particularly active in the intense fighting in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Erdogan announces Turkish elections to be held on May 14

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced May 14 as the date for the country’s next parliamentary and presidential elections. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who plans to seek reelection, made the announcement during a Saturday youth conference in northwestern Bursa province. A video of the event was released Sunday. He said he would make the formal call on March 10. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, a second round of voting would be held on May 28. Erdogan has been in office since 2003, first as prime minister and as president since 2014. He faces his most difficult election yet as Turkey’s troubled economy struggles with soaring inflation.
Monica Leigh French

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.

