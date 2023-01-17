Read full article on original website
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Secret Service Treatment of Biden Compared to Trump Raises Questions
Fox News has recently reported that the U.S. Secret Service is prepared to hand over information about visitors to Biden's Delaware home if asked by Congress.
Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat
PHOENIX — (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker, announced Monday he'll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest. Gallego said he'd fight for normal...
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost ‘high ground’ in criticism over classified documents
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the “high ground” in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden’s situation and that of former President Donald Trump‘s handling of classified documents.
Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker to begin in earnest
CINCINNATI (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder ’s bribery trial in what federal prosecutors believe is the largest corruption case in state history. Lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, also is being tried. A jury...
House Foreign Affairs chairman says some members don’t understand what’s at stake in Ukraine
The Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee sought Sunday to tamp down speculation that the new GOP majority will be less likely to fund aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, though he did suggest some members of his party may need to be convinced about the need to continue US support.
Pompeo alleges Haley plotted with Kushner and Ivanka Trump to try to become vice president
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims in his upcoming memoir that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley plotted with former President Donald Trump‘s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to try to become Trump’s vice president, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by CNN. Pompeo,...
Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal organization in the coming days. The White House also released images of Russia taking delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea that it said was intended to help bolster Wagner forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. The White House has increasingly expressed alarm about Wagner’s growing involvement in the war as it has been particularly active in the intense fighting in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
Erdogan announces Turkish elections to be held on May 14
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced May 14 as the date for the country’s next parliamentary and presidential elections. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who plans to seek reelection, made the announcement during a Saturday youth conference in northwestern Bursa province. A video of the event was released Sunday. He said he would make the formal call on March 10. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, a second round of voting would be held on May 28. Erdogan has been in office since 2003, first as prime minister and as president since 2014. He faces his most difficult election yet as Turkey’s troubled economy struggles with soaring inflation.
Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
