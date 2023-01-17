ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Duax's 21 lead Northern Iowa over UIC 78-72

CHICAGO - Michael Duax scored 21 points as Northern Iowa beat UIC 78-72 on Saturday. Duax added 11 rebounds for the Panthers (11-9, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Tytan Anderson shot 5 of 12 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.
