Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot programLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.hard and smartPark Forest, IL
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?Ted RiversIllinois State
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggests street vendors ditch cash to combat crime
Lori Lightfoot says that street vendors in an area with increased robberies should consider not using cash in transactions to "protect themselves."
Larry Hoover: a comprehensive look at the life and legacy of the notorious gang leader
Chicago has a long history of gang activity, with the Gangster Disciples being one of the most notorious and powerful street gangs in the city. Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city’s South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s. Hoover, also...
Hundreds of ballet dancers competing for scholarships in River Forest
RIVER FOREST, Illnois - This weekend, hundreds of ballet dancers are competing in River Forest for scholarships – and the attention of scouts. The Youth America Grand Prix is being held at Dominican University. There are also masterclasses at the Joffrey Ballet Tower in Chicago. The dancers are ages 9 to 19.
Disney On Ice is bringing a chill to Chicago.
Disney On Ice will feature performances from not only Frozen but Encanto too. It's playing at Allstate Arena this weekend with future dates also at the United Center. Tim McGill stood on the ice to find out about it on Good Day Chicago.
Young woman shot inside business in Chicago's West Loop
CHICAGO - A young woman was shot inside a business in Chicago's West Loop on Saturday. The unnamed business is located on Jefferson near Washington. Police said the woman, 18, was shot in the abdomen. She was hospitalized in fair condition. Police are questioning a person of interest.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
Off-White unveils Chicago Bulls collab featuring varsity jackets, hoodie and t-shirt
CHICAGO - The Chicago Bulls have some fancy new threads, courtesy of Off-White. Off-White is unveiling a collaboration with the Bulls that honors Virgil Abloh's passion for basketball and his hometown. The collab features varsity jackets, a hoodie and a t-shirt. Some Bulls team members got a sneak peek at...
Michael Duax's 21 lead Northern Iowa over UIC 78-72
CHICAGO - Michael Duax scored 21 points as Northern Iowa beat UIC 78-72 on Saturday. Duax added 11 rebounds for the Panthers (11-9, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Tytan Anderson shot 5 of 12 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
New details revealed in plan to build Near South Side high school
We are learning more about the timeline of a controversial plan to build a $150 million open-enrollment school in Chicago's Near South Side neighborhood.
Genesis Bryant hits key 3, No. 21 Illini women hold off Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. - Genesis Bryant hit a clutch 3-pointer with 18.8 seconds left and scored 18 points, Kendall Bostic had a double-double, and No. 21 Illinois held off Northwestern 67-64 in a wild finish on Sunday. Makira Cook added 14 points, including two free throws with two seconds, left as...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia snags major endorsement, outlines women's policy platform
CHICAGO - Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia for mayor of Chicago on Tuesday. The newly promoted House majority leader and political veteran has worked closely with Garcia in Mayor Harold Washington's city hall. Gabel's endorsement came at a news conference where Garcia promised,...
New play 'the ripple, the wave that carried me home' explores integration of public swimming pools in 1960s
South Side native Christiana Clark stars in "the ripple, the wave that carried me home," a play set in 1960 Kansas and follows activists working to integrate public swimming pools. The play will run at the Goodman Theatre from Jan. 23 through Feb. 12.
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
fox32chicago.com
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
2 killed, 5 in critical condition after Dan Ryan crash
CHICAGO - Two people were killed in a car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early this morning, Illinois State Police say. The crash happened near East 51st Street in the highway's northbound lanes on the South Side just before 2 a.m. Multiple vehicles were involved, and five people are...
Chicago mayoral candidate says police should be able to 'hunt down' criminals like rabbits
"Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down, and hunt them down like a rabbit, okay," candidate Willie Wilson said.
Surveillance video captures Chicago alderman candidate removing rival's signs: 'that's garbage'
CHICAGO - Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. One surveillance camera caught her departing, and another recorded her walking over to pull up a sign for 9th Ward City Council member Anthony Beale – the man she is trying to unseat.
R. Kelly's lawyers expected to move for dismissal of charges in Chicago court
CHICAGO - No motions were heard for the R. Kelly case Wednesday in Chicago court. Lawyers for the R&B singer are expected to move for a dismissal of charges against him. The charges are from accusations of sexual abuse of young girls dating back to 1998 and 2003. His lawyers...
U.S. set to hit debt ceiling today, posing economic uncertainty
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley joins Good Day Chicago to talk about what needs to happen for the country to avoid economic turmoil as we rapidly approach the nation's debt limit.
