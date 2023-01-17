ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Colony Hotel Blows a Kiss to Palm Beach With a Fresh Coat of Pink Paint

Someone is blushing—or should we say someplace? In Palm Beach, The Colony Hotel has just received a fresh coat of paint that builds upon its reputation as a “Pink Paradise.” Now splashed across its handsome façades is a custom bubble-gum hue by Farrow & Ball, one of several brands tapped to collaborate on the resort’s 75th-anniversary refresh. Leading the charge was Kemble Interiors, which expertly remixed preppy tropes and classic Floridian motifs into a series of sunny, upbeat spaces. The multiple guest-room concepts all feature statement headboards, whether scalloped or bell shaped, as well as rattan and faux-bamboo pieces from the property’s capsule collection with Society Social. A singerie mural by de Gournay, meanwhile, ushers revelers from the Living Room lounge to Swifty’s bar and restaurant. And outdoor furniture by Brown Jordan beckons sybarites poolside. Want to bottle that spirit as a souvenir? Cans of Colony Pink paint are available to purchase upon request. thecolonypalmbeach.com.
PALM BEACH, FL
Workstead’s New Lighting Collection Pendolo, Is a Nod to a Legendary Artist Alexander Calder

“I went down a complete Alexander Calder rabbit hole,” says Workstead’s Robert Highsmith, reflecting on the genesis of the AD100 firm’s new lighting collection, Pendolo. “Looking at his mobiles, looking at his two-dimensional forms, I began to explore the distillation of movement,” he continues, wondering aloud, “How do you create implied kineticism?” Pendolo explores that tension in adjustable fixtures that honor Workstead’s long-standing interests in flexibility and tactility, all the while branching out to a bigger scale. Available in three sizes and wrapped inside and out in burlap or linen, the shades come as large as 18 inches high, requiring an embedded wire structure to maintain the illusion of weightlessness. “The cone is a very monumental form, but it’s also very hollow,” Highsmith reflects. “We wanted the shades to have real presence but also a very delicate quality.” (Impressively, that’s true whether they are upright or at a 45-degree angle.) Offered in brass, bronze, or nickel, the series includes stand-alone pendants, flush mounts, and sconces, as well as dynamic assemblages of multiple shades—the last allowing for especially flexible constellations. “We are constantly rearranging objects in our homes, but to be able to reconfigure your light fixtures is a unique aspect of our work,” notes the designer. For Workstead, which recently relocated its fabrication to a robust facility in Virginia, Pendolo kicks off a banner year of product launches. In other words, expect more balancing acts to come. workstead.com.
VIRGINIA STATE
Statement Stone Is Having a Moment

Heavy slabs of Breccia Capraia marble with striking, cookies-n-cream veining. A kitchen island hewn from Tikal green marble, a statement stone sourced in Guatemala. A shower clad in a Milky Way of striated stone. Lately, when it comes to speccing surfaces, designers and their clients are getting gutsier than ever.
Tour a Color-Packed Miami Home That Rethinks Art Deco Style

2023 has kicked off with a bang for designers Rafael Kalichstein and Joshua Rose, founders of the firm formerly known as Form Design Studio. The duo has just relaunched their Los Angeles–based practice under the name Citizen Artist, a phrase that describes the mutually ennobling connections and sense of responsibility shared by artists and the broader communities they inhabit. The name also nods to the legacy of Rafael’s late father, Joseph Kalichstein, a world-renowned concert pianist and quintessential citizen artist.
MIAMI, FL

