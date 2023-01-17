ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

Arsenal will be looking to take a commanding league at the top of the standings in the English Premier League in Sunday’s matchup against Manchester United. Arsenal currently holds a five point lead lead over Manchester City at the top of the standings with a one-game advantage having won four of its last five games outright. Manchester United can move into a tie for second place though with a win if they can continue their hot stretch (four wins in five games).
