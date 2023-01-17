Read full article on original website
Arsenal will be looking to take a commanding league at the top of the standings in the English Premier League in Sunday’s matchup against Manchester United. Arsenal currently holds a five point lead lead over Manchester City at the top of the standings with a one-game advantage having won four of its last five games outright. Manchester United can move into a tie for second place though with a win if they can continue their hot stretch (four wins in five games).
Real Madrid will travel to San Mames on Sunday, Jan. 22 for a La Liga matchup against Athletic Bilbao at 3 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so with an ESPN+ subscription which starts at $9.99 a month.
