Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to sit down with family of Tyre Nichols 'early next week'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols will meet with the City of Memphis to view video footage of the confrontation that the 29-year-old had with Memphis officers before he ended up in the hospital and died three days later, according to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. As part...
Reviewing the legal and civil-rights-focused future surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For roughly two weeks, the country had been waiting for the identities of the officers involved in the traffic stop that left Tyre Nichols complaining of shortness of breath on Jan. 7, later resulting in his death. The Memphis Police Department released the identities of five...
Heal the Hood takes its 'Wake Up' tour to Memphis schools to show students a brighter future
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Heal the Hood is on a mission to invest in the future of Mid-South children. So the group is currently holding a ‘Wake Up’ tour through 30 Memphis schools. The goal is to inspire children to stay out of gangs and make drastic lifestyle...
Memphis Police fires 5 officers for their involvement in Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Friday they have fired five police officers involved in the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Officer Tadarrius Bean, with MPD since 2020. Officer Demetrius Haley, with MPD since 2020. Officer Emmitt Martin III, with MPD since 2018. Officer...
Local attorney breaks down what lawyers look for in cases involving law enforcement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Calls for justice continue in the death of Tyre Nichols. After three days of being hospitalized following a traffic stop with Memphis Police on January 7th, Nichols died. Since his death, many community members have been calling for transparency. Another protest took place at Memphis City...
How a Shelby County commissioner plans to increase local land ownership - and shut down out of town real estate investors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County commissioner Brittany Thornton is set to propose another Shelby County Landbank moratorium, one that she hopes will help promote local land ownership over out-of-town investors. “Going into the land bank is one way to go about doing it," the executive director of United Housing...
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland calls release of teens charged with crashing stolen cars 'unacceptable'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called the release of eight teens accused of crashing two stolen cars and running from police “unacceptable.”. This comes after ABC24 was told Wednesday the teens who had been arrested Monday were out of jail just two days after the incident.
City of Memphis & MPD will cooperate with federal civil rights investigation into death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal civil rights investigation is being opened into the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after a confrontation with Memphis Police during a traffic stop. The United States Attorney’s Office along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Memphis field office and the...
Department of Justice says Memphis PD ‘used force’ during Tyre Nichols arrest, city close to finishing internal investigation into his death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Justice describes Tyre Nichols encounter with Memphis Police as an incident where officers “used force during his arrest,” before the 29-year-old ended up in the hospital and died three days later. It’s the most detailed account of what happened during...
Blues Stage moves to Handy Park for 2023 Beale Street Music Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival moves back downtown to Tom Lee Park, the Blues Stage for the event is moving to Beale Street’s Handy Park. Memphis in May officials said the Memphis Tourism “Blues Stage on Beale” will be open to...
Memphis health clinic for uninsured patients one of the best in the country for early cervical cancer screenings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A health clinic in Memphis that primarily serves uninsured patients has one of the highest rates for cervical cancer screenings in the country, according to national screening data. Church Health has provided medical care for those without health insurance since 1987, a part of the population...
Longtime WDIA employee becomes its first female Program Director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis radio station WDIA, the first in the country to be programed entirely for African Americans, is making history again – announcing its new Program Director, Tracy Bethea. Bethea is the first woman to be appointed to the position, and she started at WDIA at...
With more details expected to be announced over the coming days, here's a timeline of what we know so far about the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since it began, the story of Tyre Nichols has drawn national and international attention, sparking three separate investigations. While the family waits to see what really went down the night that led to their son’s death, one thing remains clear — the demand for justice.
City of Memphis, MPD say video of confrontation between Tyre Nichols and police could be released next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis and MPD said Tuesday that video of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop and confrontation with Memphis Police, will be released when an internal investigation is completed. In a statement, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief...
What started as a simple phone call to MLGW has turned into a half-year struggle to fix a leak for one Midtown neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What started as a simple call for neighborhood improvement eventually turned into a 6-month long struggle. “I kept calling different MLGW numbers, and they’re like, this isn’t the right number,” said Joseph Kelly, Midtown Resident. Kelly noticed a leak near the intersection of...
Here's how Mid-Southerners honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for MLK Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-Southerners gathered around the Memphis area Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Rain didn't stop runners and walkers at the Race for Reconciliation. ABC24 News was a partner for the event, and our Jordan Foster hosted. The 5K and one-mile walk was held at AutoZone Park.
MLGW offers free energy kits for MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW will deliver free small energy kits in the Binghampton community Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in honor of the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. MLGW said volunteers will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for the service...
Family, friends and Memphians scream ‘No Justice, No peace' as protests continue after the loss of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It continues to be a fight for justice — over a week since a simple traffic stop sent Tyre Nichols to the hospital in critical condition. Two protests broke out across Memphis over just a couple of hours on Tuesday. Protestors first crashed Mayor Jim...
Inmate dies in Mississippi jail, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says
OXFORD, Miss — Deputies at the Lafayette Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi were called to the cell of a man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead within half an hour, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving measures were immediately given by custody staff and jail medical staff...
Defense trainer shares key tactics after attempted kidnapping of East Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The near-abduction of a woman in East Memphis Thursday has a defense trainer in the University of Memphis area’s phone ringing off the hook. He said women in the area are concerned about being harmed. Rule number 1 – attack. Rule number 2 –...
