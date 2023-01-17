ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

NY Fed finds relatively benign factors drive recent discount window borrowing rise

By Michael S. Derby
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HoQ9r_0kHgFUlV00

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A recent uptick in borrowing at a central bank facility that has historically provided emergency credit is likely tied to small bank liquidity management, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Tuesday.

The Fed research was taking stock of a recent rise in borrowing at the central bank’s Discount Window, which had left many analysts scratching their heads.

The facility has long been the institution’s safety valve for deposit-taking banks that need quick liquidity. For most of its history discount window usage has been seen as a sign of trouble and banks have shunned it, but the Fed has over recent years tried to erase the stigma factor, to uncertain impact.

Over recent months, borrowing at the discount window has ticked higher, rising from very small levels at the start of 2022 to a peak of around $10 billion in late November. Usage stood at just under $4 billion on Jan. 11, according to Fed data.

All of these recent levels have been a shadow of the borrowing seen during recent crisis points, but they've been higher than what was seen during the last time of relative economic calm. The New York Fed noted that in 2019, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, the peak of discount window borrowing that year was a mere $70 million.

The New York Fed report suggested the rise in borrowing is unlikely to be a sign of trouble. Instead, the bank said in its blog posting that the recent hop in discount window usage is likely tied to smaller banks who are seeing compressed liquidity due to the Fed’s work to shrink the size of its balance sheet. Also key: Fed actions aimed at bringing down the cost of discount window borrowing closer to market levels, while lending at longer durations.

“We suggest that the lower rates and longer terms available under the primary credit program, combined with declining reserve balances in the banking system, have all contributed to this trend,” the report said. “It will be interesting to see whether this recent pattern in [discount window] borrowing continues into the future or whether there is a return to the historical pattern” of tapping the discount window.

The report noted that smaller banks usually obtain some short-term credit from entities like the Federal Home Loan Banks and that remains a popular source of liquidity. But changes to make discount window borrowing happen at the same level of the federal funds rate, the central bank’s main monetary policy tool, have made it more attractive as a source of funding.

If some banks are seeing reduced liquidity tied to the central bank’s ongoing work to reduce the size of its balance sheet, it could have implications for monetary policy. Some analysts already believe the Fed will have to slow or stop the effort this year because changes in the financial system mean liquidity may run tight sooner than expected, threatening Fed control over short-term interest rates.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
Reuters

Who let the hawks out?

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It's a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
Reuters

U.S. asks judge to hold Shkreli in contempt for allegedly flouting pharma industry ban

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators asked a federal judge on Friday to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for allegedly impeding its efforts to determine whether he flouted a ban on working in the pharmaceutical industry, where Shkreli gained the nickname "pharma bro" for pushing through exorbitant price increases and was convicted of scheming to defraud investors in a drugmaker.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Tech lifts European shares despite hawkish ECB signals

Jan 23 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Monday, lifted by technology and mining shares, as expectations of a mild recession in the euro zone offset hawkish remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) officials that sent the euro to a nine-month high.
Reuters

Marketmind: Euro rising

SYDNEY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. It's been a quiet start to the week in Asia with much of the region on holiday. U.S. stocks futures are near flat, but EUROSTOXX futures added 0.5% to extend their recent bullish run.
Reuters

Turkish consumer confidence rises to 79.1 points in January

ISTANBUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose 4.6% to 79.1 points in January, official data showed on Monday, increasing again after a month with marked improvements in confidence for households and the economic situation.
Reuters

European Central Bank to raise deposit rate to 3.25% by mid-year

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will deliver 50 basis point interest rate rises at each of its next two meetings, according to economists polled by Reuters, whose forecasts still risk lagging behind policymakers' guidance on how high rates will go.
Reuters

Euro scales 9-month peak as ECB hawks let fly

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The euro hit a nine-month peak against the dollar on Monday as comments on European interest rates signalling additional jumbo rate rises contrasted with market pricing for a less aggressive Federal Reserve.
Reuters

UK employers urge Sunak to act urgently on growth reforms

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain is lagging its peers in the race to spur economic growth and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must act now to boost green investment, fix a lack of workers and avoid chaos over post-Brexit rules, the head of an employers group said on Monday.
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
374K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy