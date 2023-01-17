SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
02-07-10-24-35, Power-Up: 2
(two, seven, ten, twenty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
Pick 3 Evening
1-6-6, FB: 4
(one, six, six; FB: four)
Pick 3 Midday
8-1-8, FB:
(eight, one, eight; FB: zero)
Pick 4 Evening
1-4-7-2, FB: 4
(one, four, seven, two; FB: four)
Pick 4 Midday
0-0-8-8, FB:
(zero, zero, eight, eight; FB: zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
Comments / 0