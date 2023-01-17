NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash4Life
01-05-26-38-48, Cash Ball: 3
(one, five, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
Pick 3
4-6-2, Fireball: 7
(four, six, two; Fireball: seven)
Pick 4
4-6-8-0, Fireball: 7
(four, six, eight, zero; Fireball: seven)
Cash 5
07-08-11-23-40, Xtra: 2
(seven, eight, eleven, twenty-three, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $123,000
Midday Pick 3
7-6-7, Fireball: 1
(seven, six, seven; Fireball: one)
Midday Pick 4
5-7-1-3, Fireball: 1
(five, seven, one, three; Fireball: one)
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
