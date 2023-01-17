Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Breakfast fundraiser helps bring awareness to human trafficking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Pancakes and bacon served at the Eau Claire Elks Lodge this morning had a greater purpose than just filling up hungry stomachs. The Elks, a national organization that promotes and invests in the well-being of their communities, recognized Human Trafficking Awareness Month with a breakfast fundraiser.
WEAU-TV 13
New store opens in Eau Claire that fills need for specific hair care products
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new store opened in Eau Claire that offers hair products for specific hair needs. “Legacy is very important to me. Starting a place where people can come an get their hair care products. Especially because Eau Claire doesn’t have that type of space for us to go,” said TaNevia Johnson, who owns Legacy Hair and Beauty supply in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Mayo Clinic named among America’s Best Hospitals by Healthgrades
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is named among America’s Best Hospitals by Healthgrades. Healthgrades, an independent health ratings company, ranked the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals in overall clinical excellence, according to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System. The media release says Mayo Clinic hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Rochester, Eau Claire and Mankato were named among America’s Best Hospitals.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 20th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep basketball takes center stage. In boy’s action, Memorial takes on New Richmond, Regis faces McDonell and Altoona travels to Ellsworth. For girl’s Rice Lake faces North, River Falls challenges Chippewa Falls and Neillsville squares with Altoona. Those and more in this edition of SportScene 13.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 21st (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a busy Saturday for the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds, who hit the hardwood, ice rink, and wrestling mats for WIAC action. In basketball, both the men’s and women’s teams face off with UW-La Crosse. Also, UW-Stout’s men’s and women’s basketball teams battle...
Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
WEAU-TV 13
Rock Fest announces 2023 lineup
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock Fest is announcing its next summer’s lineup. According to a media release from Rock Fest, Rock Fest 2023 expects to feature headliners Slipknot, Pantera and Godsmack, July 13-15 in Cadott, Wis. Ice Cube, Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse are also anticipated to perform alongside over 75 bands over the course of the three-day festival.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man caught after flipping car, attempting to flee
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is cited for several traffic violations after he rolled his vehicle, and it was all caught on video. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its Facebook page. A witness called in the crash around 3 am Sunday near Domino’s...
Driver dies after being ejected in crash, trapped under vehicle
A man was killed after becoming trapped under his vehicle following a crash. The crash happened on Sunday evening on State Highway 29 in St. Croix County, with police receiving an emergency call at 10:38 p.m. St. Croix County sheriff's deputies arrived to find a 2013 Chevy Impala had left...
twincitieslive.com
Man dead following incident in parking lot in Balsam Lake
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that a Wisconsin man is dead following an incident in a parking lot at a bar in Balsam Lake. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill on Wednesday at 10:25 p.m. for an unresponsive man in the parking lot.
drydenwire.com
50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill
POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
Comments / 0