Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Daily 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Midday Daily 3” game were:

4-7-1

(four, seven, one)

