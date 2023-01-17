Read full article on original website
Kevin Owens And Rumored Uncle Howdy Reportedly Backstage At WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble premium live event is only a skip and a hop away for WWE, which means more things are bound to be happening on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." And some of those happenings seem to involve stars crossing over from one show to a next, as well as mysterious men getting involved in matches named after early 2000s sci-fi films and sponsored by Mountain Dew.
WWE Reportedly Sold To Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund Hours After Vince McMahon Takes Helm
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) has reportedly been sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. What Happened: The purchase means that the WWE will no longer be a publicly traded company, reported Fox News. The development takes hours after the company said that Stephanie McMahon had resigned and its...
Mick Foley Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return, Says WWE Has Been Really Fun Under Triple H
Mick Foley has some thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors. The Hall of Famer discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod show, where he praised the work of Triple H for taking the company in a fun and exciting direction following Vince’s retirement last July. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Floyd Mayweather fight collapses within minutes of announcement
Floyd Mayweather was set to return to the ring in February after a UK date hit the media. However, the exhibition bout lasted only a few minutes. Opponent Liam Harrison, a Muay Thai boxer from the UK fighting out of Bangkok, canceled his participation. The 37-year-old revealed why he is...
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
WWE Released Long-Time Staffer With Close Ties To Triple H
WWE went through massive shake-ups ever since Vince McMahon came back to the company as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Vince’s return also saw changes in management positions, including letting go of some long-time employees in surprising fashion. The first major managerial change saw Stephanie McMahon...
Kofi Kingston Reveals When Big E's Next Neck Scan Is
Since suffering a broken neck during a "WWE SmackDown" match last March, the status of Big E's in-ring career has been in question. Appearing on "Cheap Heat," Big E's longtime New Day partner Kofi Kingston shared an update on his friend's recovery process, including when Big E will have his neck looked at once again.
Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's Status For Royal Rumble
What does WWE's Ronda Rousey have in common star with Milwaukee Beers star Joseph "Coop" Cooper after he went to Calcutta? We still have no clue where Rousey is. Indeed, Rousey hasn't been seen since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair last month. Now a new report suggests Rousey may be M.I.A. about as long as "Coop" was during that Calcutta trip.
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
Behind-The-Scenes WWE SmackDown News On The Street Profits
"WWE SmackDown" comes to us live tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as we get ever closer to the Royal Rumble, but don't be surprised if some familiar faces from "WWE Raw" pop by as well. Fightful report that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, are in Detroit this evening for the "SmackDown" tapings. That said, Fightful does note that WWE typically has "Raw" stars work the post-show dark matches fairly regularly.
Kofi Kingston Says He Has A Couple Years Left On Contract, Wants To Work With New Day After Wrestling
Kofi Kingston discusses potentially winding down his wrestling career. In December 2019, Kofi signed a new five-year deal with WWE, indicating that his contract would run to December 2024. Kingston, 41, joined WWE, signing with their developmental territory, in 2006 and has been part of the company ever since. Speaking...
Jake Roberts Describes Pain He Felt After Years Of Hitting The DDT
Jake "The Snake" Roberts is one of the most memorable characters and wrestlers from the '80s and early '90s. One of the factors that helped make Roberts iconic was his finisher, the DDT, one that he could potentially nail his opponents with out of nowhere. Despite the DDT developing into a finisher guaranteed to pop the crowd, the move also itself became a curse for him.
Backstage Details On Who Decided To Split The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Titles
The Usos hold two sets of Tag Team Titles, but WWE has decided to split them up with their next title defense coming in a match where only the Raw titles are on the line. It was at Money in the Bank in July 2021 when The Usos beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio to become the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. That match, which took place on the Kickoff Show, was the beginning of the longest Tag Team Title reign in WWE history. The Usos have held those Smackdown Tag Team Titles for just about 550 days – around a year and a half.
Former WWE tag team could be returning to the company in 2023
In 2022, several former WWE stars were brought back to the company under the Triple H regime. More wrestlers could end up be brought back to WWE in the new year as Fightful Select reports that the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) have been discussed for a potential return to the company. According to Fightful, AOP’s former manager Paul Ellering could also be returning with the team and the outlet noted the following about him…
Jade Cargill, A Female WWE Star, Receives Praise From Top Figure In The Sport
According to AEW‘s Jade Cargill, who has now held the TBS Championship for 373 days, she is the longest reigning champion in history and is also the only woman to hold the title so far. With that said, Jade Cargill made her debut in the sports entertainment industry back in 2021, so she keeps an eye on other female performers to see how they do things to get pointers on how to conduct herself. One example she gave was WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
New Bloodline Segment Announced For 'Raw Is XXX'
It appears that the original Bloodline segment that was announced for "Raw Is XXX" has changed. PWInwider exclusively reported this afternoon that the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony that was going to include WWE Hall Famers The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika), Samula "Samu" Anoa'i, and Rikishi has been dropped. The original...
Arn Anderson Believes Tag Team Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Arn Anderson believes a legendary tag team should easily get the nod into the WWE Hall Of Fame. On the latest episode of "ARN" with co-host Paul Bromwell, "The Enforcer" was asked if one of his best friends in wrestling, the late Bobby Eaton should go into the WWE Hall Of Fame as a singles star or as a member of the infamous Midnight Express alongside Stan Lane.
Report: People ‘Close To Vince McMahon’ Brought Back To WWE
A new report has indicated that people ‘close to Vince McMahon’ have been brought back to WWE following Vince’s return. Vince McMahon rejoined the WWE board of directors earlier this month, following his departure from the company in July 2022 following ‘hush pact’ allegations. A...
