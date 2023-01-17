ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

01-20-28-32-33

(one, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Lucky For Life

03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18

(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Poker Lotto

KC-6C-4D-5D-4S

(KC, 6C, 4D, 5D, 4S)

Midday Daily 3

4-7-1

(four, seven, one)

Midday Daily 4

0-5-8-0

(zero, five, eight, zero)

Daily 3

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

Daily 4

2-4-0-3

(two, four, zero, three)

Fantasy 5

01-05-09-15-36

(one, five, nine, fifteen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-06-24-25-26-29-30-31-32-33-34-42-43-46-53-55-58-59-63-75-78-79

(four, six, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

Mega Millions

02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000

Comments / 0

