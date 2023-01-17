Read full article on original website
She thought she had a stomach bug. Her Apple Watch alerted her it was more
One pregnant California mother thought she was coming down with a stomach bug her son had, but when her Apple Watch wouldn't stop alerting her about her heart rate she went to the hospital to find out she had a severe pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption.
New pill treats diabetic cats without daily insulin shots
When Mark Winternheimer’s 12-year-old tabby cat was diagnosed with diabetes last year, the treatment was daunting: twice-daily injections of insulin, an implanted monitor and frequent visits to the vet. Despite their qualms, Winternheimer and his wife, Courtnee, of New Albany, Indiana, learned to give Oliver his shots. “For us,...
