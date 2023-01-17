Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Germany faces pressure to deploy advanced tanks in Ukraine
Germany is still resisting pressure from Western allies to send its advanced Leopard tanks to assist Ukraine's military. Here & Now's Jane Clayson hears the latest from NPR's Rob Schmitz in Berlin.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Politics roundtable: Secret documents and a debt ceiling await returning Congress
On Thursday, the U.S. hit its debt ceiling. The Treasury Department has started taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills. Hitting the limit heaps pressure on the returning Congress, which is already in the spotlight over questionable committee assignments and possible plans for investigations into misplaced classified documents found in the wrong places, including President Biden's car garage.
