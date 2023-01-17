Read full article on original website
New Bedford Man Gets Over a Decade in Prison for Raping 13-Year-Old
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man who raped a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions will be spending 10 to 12 years in state prison after his conviction by jury this week. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 29-year-old Samuel Adorno was convicted on four counts of aggravated child rape and one count of enticing a child.
newbedfordguide.com
39-year old New Bedford drug dealer sentenced to prison on narcotics, firearm charges
“A 39-year-old New Bedford drug dealer was sentenced to serve three years in state prison last week in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Ernesto Montalvo pleaded guilty to indictments charging him with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession...
Fall River Police Arrest Suspect in Saturday Shooting
FALL RIVER (WBSM) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot outside a St. Joseph Street residence in Fall River early Saturday evening. According to Fall River Police, officers responded at about 5:45 p.m. on January 21 to a report of shots fired on St. Joseph Street. Officers arrived to find a 60-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Dartmouth Mall Murderer to Be Paroled
DARTMOUTH — A man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man by running him over with his own truck at the Dartmouth Mall parking lot in October 1991 is now set to be released. Charles Chase III was convicted by jury of second degree murder and other...
Fall River Woman Gets Life in Prison for Brutal Slaying
FALL RIVER — An 18-year-old Fall River woman will spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after she pleaded guilty to stabbing an elderly woman to death with a pair of scissors in 2019. Heavenly Arroyo was just 15 years old when she fatally stabbed 68-year-old Ana...
Heroux Announces Plan to Close New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
In an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and move the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility in Dartmouth. Heroux's plan includes working with the Massachusetts Division...
Fall River Boys Caught in Stolen Rascal Cart on Route 24
FALL RIVER — Two juvenile boys were arrested Wednesday evening after police caught them joyriding on Route 24 in a stolen motorized scooter cart. Fall River Police spokesman Det. Moses Pereira confirmed reports that two juveniles had taken a rascal cart from the Walmart down Brayton Avenue to Route 24.
HOME Tackles New Bedford Housing Issues [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford needs more housing. That's the feeling of Carl Alves, a member of a community coalition Housing Options for Momentum and Equity, better known as HOME. Alves stopped by Townsquare Sunday this week to discuss the city's housing crisis, and what HOME is doing to address it. Alves said...
New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic
A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
Small Grant Program Has Big Impact in Greater New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The United Way of Greater New Bedford is announcing the 2023 Changemaker Grant program. For many years it was known as the Mini-Grant Program, doling out small amounts of money to groups of people in the community for improvement projects around the area. The United Way's Vice President of Marketing...
New Bedford’s Zeiterion to Get $400,000 Tax Credit for Massive Rehab Project
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's historic Zeiterion Performing Arts Center will be getting a $400,000 tax credit from the state towards a massive $24 million rehabilitation project announced last year. Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin announced the tax credit allocation on Tuesday. "The Commonwealth’s investment in the historic...
New Bedford’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Reveals Tentative Opening Date
NEW BEDFORD — Just one final state inspection, and New Bedford residents will finally get the city's long-promised recreational marijuana dispensary. That's according to Ascend New Bedford General Manager Philipp Angeles, who told WBSM News that it's not yet possible to confirm a set date — but the company's marketing team is tentatively aiming for an opening at the end of January.
Acushnet Event Will Get Your Child Started in Junior Dog Handling
On Saturday, January 28, parents, grandparents and children ages 7 to 17 are invited to a free information session that will give young people a glimpse into the local world of dog sports. Is this like what you see at the Westminster Dog Show?. "Yes, but before they get to...
Nolan Gibbons Memorial Fund Announces Nearly $20,000 in Scholarships
If you are a musician, a singer, a producer or otherwise musically inclined, there is a huge opportunity for you to land your share of nearly $20,000 in scholarships in memory of a SouthCoast boy. Nolan Gibbons was a gifted young artist that our community lost in 2020 to what's...
Buzzards Bay Pizza Shop Fires Up New Name Thanks to Loyal Customers
In December, one Buzzards Bay pizza shop owner learned he had to change the name of his business just two weeks before his grand opening. Thanks to the help of his loyal customers, Josh Lowden has unveiled his shop's new name and his big plans for his first year as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Fairhaven Coast Guard Auxiliary Offers Boating and Seamanship Course
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a class to people who want to learn about boating. The 12-week course is taught by experienced Coast Guard Auxiliary teachers with years of experience on local waters. This would be the perfect introduction to recreational boating fundamentals, boating terminology, boat equipment and...
Taunton Restaurant Adds New Adult Beverage Flight for Non-Coffee Drinkers
If you loved reading about the adult iced coffee flight at Taunton's Riverhouse restaurant but were bummed because you don't drink coffee, you are not alone. After several customers spoke up for the non-coffee drinkers of the world, Riverhouse has added a brand new flight of adult beverages perfect for a chilly, winter day.
Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat
Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
Woodstock Inn Brewery Offers Taste of Fall River 200 Miles Away
Nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Woodstock Inn Brewery has a taste of Fall River on its menu, but how did it get there?. We know our food here on the SouthCoast is pretty awesome — so awesome, in fact, that a restaurant just about 200 miles away wants in on it.
