New Bedford, MA

1420 WBSM

Fall River Police Arrest Suspect in Saturday Shooting

FALL RIVER (WBSM) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot outside a St. Joseph Street residence in Fall River early Saturday evening. According to Fall River Police, officers responded at about 5:45 p.m. on January 21 to a report of shots fired on St. Joseph Street. Officers arrived to find a 60-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Mall Murderer to Be Paroled

DARTMOUTH — A man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man by running him over with his own truck at the Dartmouth Mall parking lot in October 1991 is now set to be released. Charles Chase III was convicted by jury of second degree murder and other...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Heroux Announces Plan to Close New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail

In an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and move the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility in Dartmouth. Heroux's plan includes working with the Massachusetts Division...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Boys Caught in Stolen Rascal Cart on Route 24

FALL RIVER — Two juvenile boys were arrested Wednesday evening after police caught them joyriding on Route 24 in a stolen motorized scooter cart. Fall River Police spokesman Det. Moses Pereira confirmed reports that two juveniles had taken a rascal cart from the Walmart down Brayton Avenue to Route 24.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic

A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Reveals Tentative Opening Date

NEW BEDFORD — Just one final state inspection, and New Bedford residents will finally get the city's long-promised recreational marijuana dispensary. That's according to Ascend New Bedford General Manager Philipp Angeles, who told WBSM News that it's not yet possible to confirm a set date — but the company's marketing team is tentatively aiming for an opening at the end of January.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat

Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
1420 WBSM

Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

