ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Duluth apartment community sells for $51.5 million

The 266-unit Paramont Apartments community in Duluth was recently acquired for $51.5 million, almost double the $26.7 million it sold for in 2018. Gwinnett County records indicate the buyer was an entity related to Salt Lake City-based Bridge Investment Group. The development is located at 4201 Pleasant Lake Village Road...
DULUTH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy