ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds

University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
MedicalXpress

Many older adults lack clear eyesight, even with glasses, finds study

New research shows that 28% of people over the age of 71 have a visual impairment, even while wearing their regular glasses, contact lenses, or other visual aids. "These findings are important to address, as poor vision is associated with several adverse outcomes for older adults, including depression, dementia, falls, motor vehicle accidents, and even death," said Olivia J. Killeen, M.D., a Clinical Lecturer in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Michigan Medicine, who is lead author of a new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.
MedicalXpress

COVID long-haulers face stigma: Study

High levels of stigma experienced by some COVID long-haulers are associated with more intense symptoms, reduced physical function and loss of employment due to disability, according to newly published research in eClinicalMedicine. Specialists working in Edmonton's Long COVID Clinic began hearing patient stories suggestive of stigma as soon as the...
Gillian May

Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
Healthline

What to Expect with Insomnia in Men￼

Insomnia can affect your mood, concentration, and fine motor skills, which makes sleep important for day-to-day safety. Good sleep hygiene is crucial to a restful night’s sleep. Does insomnia affect cisgender men and others assigned male at birth differently?. Insomnia is a common sleep disorder. Although the symptoms are...
OKLAHOMA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Sleep Better, Live Longer

It's important to address the root cause of sleepless nights. Getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and improve your mood. Lack of sleep may increase your risk for serious health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. John (not his real name) came to my office complaining...
psychologytoday.com

Getting Older and Chilling Out

Daily stressors impact physical and mental health. A 20-year longitudinal study showed that stressor events and reactivity are highest in young adults. The stress profile appears to improve with age. We have long known that stress, including the ordinary, daily stress of work deadlines or arguments with a spouse, can...
psychologytoday.com

Navigating the Fog of Long COVID

Common symptoms of long COVID and associated conditions (LCAC) include chronic fatigue, neurocognitive difficulties, anxiety, and depression. The neurocognitive research on LCAC highlights difficulties with brain fog, attention, memory, and executive functioning. Mindfulness, cognitive remediation, and ACT can potentially mitigate the prominent and disruptive symptoms of fatigue, brain fog, and...
MedicalXpress

Heavy drinking in young adults tied to endocannabinoid pathway

Although heavy drinking in young adulthood increases the risk for alcohol use disorder (AUD), not all young heavy drinkers go on to develop AUD, globally the most common substance use disorder. Research has shown that individual differences in alcohol sensitivity and cardiovascular responses may predict drinking patterns and progression to AUD. Little is known, however, about the brain-based mechanisms of AUD vulnerability—a better understanding of which could guide preventive interventions against AUD. A new study explores the role of endocannabinoid levels in hazardous alcohol use.
KGUN 9

Why you wake up just before your alarm goes off

Your eyes pop open. It’s still a little dark, and you’re hoping against all hope that you have a few more hours to sleep. But when you check the time, it’s almost time for your alarm to go off. You know it’s only a matter of minutes, but you feel like you’ve been cheated out of precious moments of rest. Why does this happen?
scitechdaily.com

Berkeley Scientists Discover Secret to Waking Up Alert and Refreshed

Tips the researchers identified: Sleep for a longer duration and at a later time, engage in physical activity the day before, and consume a breakfast low in sugar and high in carbohydrates. Do you feel sleepy until you’ve had your morning coffee? Do you struggle with sleepiness during the workday?...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy