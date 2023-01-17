Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
LIST: Cheyenne Area Weather-Related Cancellations and Closures
Below is a complete list of weather-related cancellations and closures that have been sent to KGAB Radio. This list will be updated as new cancellations and closures come in. Laramie County School District 1 on Two-Hour Delay Jan. 19. Due to predicted winds and hazardous road conditions, the district will...
capcity.news
Crashes on I-25 block north, southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes along I-25 this afternoon have blocked all northbound lanes near Cheyenne as well as left southbound lanes between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 1.5. The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned drivers to be prepared to stop, proceed with caution and expect...
Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert
A winter storm that has hit southeast Wyoming and is expected to continue through the day today has prompted the Cheyenne Police Department to issue an accident alert, according to the CPD Facebook page:. Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming are under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 p.m. today....
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado
A major discount retail chain is expected to close multiple store locations in Colorado this year. Read on to learn more about which stores will be affected. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the major discount retail chain Big Lots is expected close multiple store locations in several states, including at least four locations in Colorado.
